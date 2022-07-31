CWG 2022, Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022: India vs South Africa Badminton Mixed Team Quarter-Finals: It was a successful day for the Indian shuttlers on Day 2 as they saw off first, the Sri Lankan team with a resounding 5-0 victory, making their second successive whitewash of the tournament and then ended the day with a 4-1 victory over the Australians. Now the Indians have to overcome the challenge from the South Africans as the Rainbow nation stand in their way to the Semi-Finals. Likes of Lakshya Sen will be key in the singles match, whereas the duo of Sumeet and Ashwini Ponnappa will be a crucial pair in the mixed-doubles.Also Read - LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 3, Birmingham: Achinta Sheuli in Action Shortly; Another GOLD Coming?

IND vs SA LINEUPS:-
Sumeet & Ashwini BEAT Jared & Deidre 21-9, 21-11. 
Lakshya Sen BEAT Caden Kakora 21-5, 21-6. 
Aakarshi Kashyap vs Johanita Scholtz.
Satwik & Chirag vs Jared & Robert.
Treesa & Gayatri vs Deidre & Johanita. Also Read - India vs Ghana Men's Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 Highlights: Harmanpreet Shines; India Blank Ghana 11-0

Also Read - CWG 2022: Gold-Winning Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga Reveals Story About His Tattoo

Live Updates

  • 11:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: Aakarshi Kashyap carry forward her momentum in the second set as well. She lead the South African by 8-5, a slender lead.

  • 11:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: That’s it ! Aakarshi Kashyap win the first game. She wins by 21-11.

  • 11:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: The South African is fighting back but the Kashyap still lead by 17-10.

  • 11:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: The Indian extends the lead after the break to 12-3.

  • 11:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: Scholtz closes down the gap to 7-3. But the Indian extends the lead to 9-3.

  • 11:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: Aakarshi Kashyap is off to a flier in the first set! The Indian lead by 5-1.

  • 11:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: Next up is a Women’s Singles match between Aakarshi Kashyap and Johanita Scholtz. India lead 2-0.

  • 10:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: That’s it!! India emerge victorious yet again! Sen Beat Kakora 21-5, 21-6. India Lead 2-0.

  • 10:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: Lakshya Sen lead 11-1 at the interval. The 10th ranked player is literally cruising in the second game.

  • 10:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: Lakshya Sen lead in the second game as of now. A comfortable 6-1 lead against young Kakora.