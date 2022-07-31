CWG 2022, Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022: India vs South Africa Badminton Mixed Team Quarter-Finals: It was a successful day for the Indian shuttlers on Day 2 as they saw off first, the Sri Lankan team with a resounding 5-0 victory, making their second successive whitewash of the tournament and then ended the day with a 4-1 victory over the Australians. Now the Indians have to overcome the challenge from the South Africans as the Rainbow nation stand in their way to the Semi-Finals. Likes of Lakshya Sen will be key in the singles match, whereas the duo of Sumeet and Ashwini Ponnappa will be a crucial pair in the mixed-doubles.Also Read - LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 3, Birmingham: Achinta Sheuli in Action Shortly; Another GOLD Coming?

IND vs SA LINEUPS:-

Sumeet & Ashwini BEAT Jared & Deidre 21-9, 21-11.

Lakshya Sen BEAT Caden Kakora 21-5, 21-6.

Aakarshi Kashyap vs Johanita Scholtz.

Satwik & Chirag vs Jared & Robert.

Treesa & Gayatri vs Deidre & Johanita.