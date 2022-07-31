CWG 2022, Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022: India vs South Africa Badminton Mixed Team Quarter-Finals: It was a successful day for the Indian shuttlers on Day 2 as they saw off first, the Sri Lankan team with a resounding 5-0 victory, making their second successive whitewash of the tournament and then ended the day with a 4-1 victory over the Australians. Now the Indians have to overcome the challenge from the South Africans as the Rainbow nation stand in their way to the Semi-Finals. Likes of Lakshya Sen will be key in the singles match, whereas the duo of Sumeet and Ashwini Ponnappa will be a crucial pair in the mixed-doubles.Also Read - LIVE India vs Ghana Men's Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: Harmanpreet's Hattrick Give India an Unassailable 11-0 Lead

IND vs SA LINEUPS:-
Sumeet & Ashwini vs Jared & Deidre.
Lakshya Sen vs Caden Kakora.
Aakarshi Kashyap vs Johanita Scholtz.
Satwik & Chirag vs Jared & Robert.
Live Updates

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: Strong start by the Indians as the pair is off to a strong start, lead by 7-1.

  • 10:02 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: We have the first match underway as Sumeet and Ashwini Ponnappa take on Jared and Diedre. India will be looking to get an early 1-0 lead.

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates from the event as Team India look to confirm a semi-final birth in the Commonwealth Games 2022. LIVE Soon!

  • 9:39 PM IST

  • 9:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: Today’s match-ups will be very crucial as we have Lakshya Sen in the singles matcha and the duo of Sumeet and Ashwini Ponnappa in the mixed doubles, something which India will be looking to grab winning points.

  • 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: Malaysia and England have already qualified for the semi-finals as both of them face in the Semi-Final stage of the competition. The Winners of today’s match will face either Scotland or Singapore in the last 4 round.

  • 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: On the other hand, their opponent South Africa finished second in Group D behind table toppers Malaysia. South Africa won against Zambia and Jamaica before losing to the Malaysian comprehensively by 5-0.

  • 9:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: India routed Pakistan 5-0 in their opening game, followed by another 5-0 demolition of their next opponent in Sri Lanka. In their last group game yesterday, they saw off the Australians by 4-1.

  • 9:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: India has been in fine form in the Badminton Mixed Team event in the Commonwealth Games as they dominated each and every of their opponents on their way to the business round of the competition.

  • 9:26 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Badminton Mixed Team Quarter-Finals event between India and South Africa!