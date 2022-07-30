Birmingham: India’s fancied shuttlers didn’t break a sweat on their way to completing a 5-0 sweep of Pakistan in their mixed team campaign opener at the 22nd Commonwealth Games here on Friday. The duo of B Sumeeth Reddy and Machimanda Ponnappa started the proceedings with a comfortable 21-9 21-12 win over Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique in their mixed doubles Group A clash at the National Exhibition Centre. The Indians today take on the Sri Lankans.Also Read - LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham: After Sanket's Silver; Gururaja Expected to Double Tally Now

Complete line-up for today’s tie: Also Read - Sanket Sargar Settles For Silver in Men's 55kg Weightlifting to Help India Open Medal Tally

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa BEAT Sachin Dias/Thilini Hendahewa 21-14, 21-9

Lakshya Sen BEATS Niluka Karunaratne 21-18, 21-5

Aakarshi Kashyap BEATS Suhasni Vidanage 21-3, 21-9

Chirag Shetty/B Sumeeth Reddy BEAT Sachin Dias/Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-10, 21-13

Gayathri Gopichand BEAT Treesa Jolly vs Suhasni Vidanage/Thilini Hendahewa 21-18, 21-6 Also Read - India's Schedule on Day 2, CWG 2022, Birmingham: All You Need to Know