Birmingham: India's fancied shuttlers didn't break a sweat on their way to completing a 5-0 sweep of Pakistan in their mixed team campaign opener at the 22nd Commonwealth Games here on Friday. The duo of B Sumeeth Reddy and Machimanda Ponnappa started the proceedings with a comfortable 21-9 21-12 win over Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique in their mixed doubles Group A clash at the National Exhibition Centre. The Indians today take on the Sri Lankans.

Complete line-up for today's tie:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa BEAT Sachin Dias/Thilini Hendahewa 21-14, 21-9
Lakshya Sen BEATS Niluka Karunaratne 21-18, 21-5
Aakarshi Kashyap BEATS Suhasni Vidanage 21-3, 21-9
Chirag Shetty/B Sumeeth Reddy BEAT Sachin Dias/Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-10, 21-13
Gayathri Gopichand BEAT Treesa Jolly vs Suhasni Vidanage/Thilini Hendahewa 21-18, 21-6

Live Updates

  • 4:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Badminton: Back to back whitewashes for the Indian team! The pair of Gayathri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly beat Suhasni Vidanage and Thilini Hendahewa 21-18, 21-6.

  • 4:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Badminton: The Indians won the first game 21-18, a close encounter and now in the second game, the Indian pair lead again maintaining a lead by 5. 11-6!

  • 4:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Badminton: The final battle is between Gayathri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly and Suhasni Vidanage/Thilini Hendahewa. The Indians already lead 2-0 in this match.

  • 4:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Badminton: Chirag Shetty and Sumeeth Reddy wrap things up at 21-10, 21-13. India Lead 4-0! No Stopping the Indians today!

  • 4:04 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Badminton: The Lankans now trail 10-17. 4 points needed for the Indians to win the game.

  • 3:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Badminton: The ongoing match is between Chirag Shetty/B Sumeeth Reddy and Sachin Dias/Dumindu Abeywickrama. Like always, the Indians lead 17-9.

  • 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Badminton: THAT’S IT! Aakarshi Kashyap rout Suhasni Vidanage 21-9 in the second set. India take an unassailable 3-0 lead in today’s event. India does it once again in straight sets.

  • 3:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Badminton: The lead now has been extended to 19-9. Just two more points the game is all over and India would be taking home the bragging rights just like yesterday.

  • 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Badminton: The India girl now makes a comeback, takes a lead of 8-6. Hoping this game will be an good one. It has been one-way traffic since the start of the event.

  • 3:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Badminton: GOOD COMEBACK FROM SUHASNI! She leads 5-3 in the early stages of the second game.