Birmingham: India's fancied shuttlers didn't break a sweat on their way to completing a 5-0 sweep of Pakistan in their mixed team campaign opener at the 22nd Commonwealth Games here on Friday. The duo of B Sumeeth Reddy and Machimanda Ponnappa started the proceedings with a comfortable 21-9 21-12 win over Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique in their mixed doubles Group A clash at the National Exhibition Centre. The Indians today take on the Sri Lankans.

Complete line-up for today's tie:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa BEAT Sachin Dias/Thilini Hendahewa 21-14, 21-9
Lakshya Sen BEATS Niluka Karunaratne 21-18, 21-5
Aakarshi Kashyap BEATS Suhasni Vidanage 21-3, 21-9
Chirag Shetty/B Sumeeth Reddy vs Sachin Dias/Dumindu Abeywickrama
Gayathri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly vs Suhasni Vidanage/Thilini Hendahewa

Live Updates

  • 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Badminton: THAT’S IT! Aakarshi Kashyap rout Suhasni Vidanage 21-9 in the second set. India take an unassailable 3-0 lead in today’s event. India does it once again in straight sets.

  • 3:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Badminton: The lead now has been extended to 19-9. Just two more points the game is all over and India would be taking home the bragging rights just like yesterday.

  • 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Badminton: The India girl now makes a comeback, takes a lead of 8-6. Hoping this game will be an good one. It has been one-way traffic since the start of the event.

  • 3:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Badminton: GOOD COMEBACK FROM SUHASNI! She leads 5-3 in the early stages of the second game.

  • 3:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Badminton: Kashyap pockets the first game 21-3. Brutal Domination from India today!

  • 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Badminton: Suhasni earns two more points but concedes 3 extra. The India still lead 14-3.

  • 3:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Badminton: Akarshi Kashyap leads the mid-break by a margin of 11-1! India in cruise control today.

  • 3:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Badminton: WHAT A START BY AKARSHI! The India dominating by a huge margin of 7-0!

  • 3:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Badminton: The Indian shuttler is ranked 60th in the world, whereas her Sri Lankan opponent is unranked.

  • 3:00 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Badminton: Akarshi Kashyap taking on Suhasni Vidanage, Women’s Singles!