Bajrang Punia's hopes of winning an Olympic Gold were dashed when he lost to three-time world champion Haji Aliev here on Friday (August 6). The champion Indian wrestler would now be up for his Bronze medal fight on Saturday (August 7).

His opponent for the match is yet to be decided. It will either be Senegal's Adama Diatta or Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov in the medal match. That match would have the attention of a billion, who would live stream it or watch it on TV.

Bajrang could help India sign off from Tokyo on a high. that happens or not is yet to be seen. Here are all the details of the upcoming Bronze medal match.

When is the timing of Bajrang Punia’s bronze medal match?

The bronze medal match is scheduled for August 7.

What’s the timing of Bajrang Punia’s bronze medal match?

The bronze medal match will kick off at 3:55 pm IST as per the Olympics’ official website.

What’s the venue of the Bajrang Punia’s bronze medal match?

The bronze medal match will take place at Makuhari Messe Hall.

Where to watch Bajrang Punia’s bronze medal match live?

The match will be aired on Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. You can also watch the match on DD Doordarshan channel.

Where to watch Bajrang Punia’s bronze medal match online/live stream?

Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics wrestling event will be available on SonyLIV website, SonyLIV app, and Jio TV.