  LIVE Ballon D'or 2023 Ceremony Updates, Full Winners List: Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland To Be Among Top 3 Rankings
Ballon D'or 2023 Ceremony Live Updates: Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland To Be Among Top 3 Rankings. Inter Miami star Lionel Messi gunning for 8th crown in Paris. Follow live updates here.

Updated: October 30, 2023 11:28 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Ballon D’or 2023 Ceremony LIVE Updates: The 67th edition of the Ballon D’or 2023 ceremony will be held at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, where the best footballers of the world from the men’s and women’s category will be awarded with the annual recognition. Argentine captain and 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, Lionel Messi is a strong contender for the title as he is expected to win for a record 8th time. Erling Haaland is also a strong contender for his treble-winning season with Manchester City. But the Argentine stands favourite to clinch. Chelsea legend and ex Ivory Coast international, Didier Drogba will host the 1:30 hour long ceremony.

BALLON D’OR 2023 NOMINEES

PlayerNationalityPositionClub
Bernardo SilvaPortugalMidfielderManchester City
Mohamed SalahEgyptForwardLiverpool
Bukayo SakaEnglandForwardArsenal
RodriSpainMidfielderManchester City
Victor OsimhenNigeriaForwardNapoli
André OnanaCameroonGoalkeeperManchester United[j]
Martin ØdegaardNorwayMidfielderArsenal
Jamal MusialaGermanyMidfielderBayern Munich
Luka ModrićCroatiaMidfielderReal Madrid
Kim Min-jaeSouth KoreaDefenderManchester United
Lionel MessiArgentinaForwardInter Miami
Kylian MbappéFranceForwardParis Saint-Germain
Lautaro MartínezArgentinaForwardInter Milan
Emiliano MartínezArgentinaGoalkeeperAston Villa
Robert LewandowskiPolandForwardBarcelona
Khvicha KvaratskheliaGeorgiaForwardNapoli
Randal Kolo MuaniFranceForwardParis Saint-Germain
Harry KaneEnglandForwardManchester United
Vinícius JúniorBrazilForwardReal Madrid
Erling HaalandNorwayForwardManchester City
Joško GvardiolCroatiaDefenderManchester City
İlkay GündoğanGermanyMidfielderBarcelona[d]
Antoine GriezmannFranceForwardAtlético Madrid
Rúben DiasPortugalDefenderManchester City
Kevin De BruyneBelgiumMidfielderManchester City
Yassine BounouMoroccoGoalkeeperAl-Hilal
Karim BenzemaFranceForwardAl-Ittihad
Jude BellinghamEnglandMidfielderReal Madrid
Nicolò BarellaItalyMidfielderInter Milan
Julián ÁlvarezArgentinaForwardManchester City

