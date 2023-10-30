By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE Ballon D’or 2023 Ceremony Updates, Full Winners List: Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland To Be Among Top 3 Rankings
Ballon D'or 2023 Ceremony Live Updates: Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland To Be Among Top 3 Rankings. Inter Miami star Lionel Messi gunning for 8th crown in Paris. Follow live updates here.
Ballon D’or 2023 Ceremony LIVE Updates: The 67th edition of the Ballon D’or 2023 ceremony will be held at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, where the best footballers of the world from the men’s and women’s category will be awarded with the annual recognition. Argentine captain and 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, Lionel Messi is a strong contender for the title as he is expected to win for a record 8th time. Erling Haaland is also a strong contender for his treble-winning season with Manchester City. But the Argentine stands favourite to clinch. Chelsea legend and ex Ivory Coast international, Didier Drogba will host the 1:30 hour long ceremony.
BALLON D’OR 2023 NOMINEES
|Player
|Nationality
|Position
|Club
|Bernardo Silva
|Portugal
|Midfielder
|Manchester City
|Mohamed Salah
|Egypt
|Forward
|Liverpool
|Bukayo Saka
|England
|Forward
|Arsenal
|Rodri
|Spain
|Midfielder
|Manchester City
|Victor Osimhen
|Nigeria
|Forward
|Napoli
|André Onana
|Cameroon
|Goalkeeper
|Manchester United[j]
|Martin Ødegaard
|Norway
|Midfielder
|Arsenal
|Jamal Musiala
|Germany
|Midfielder
|Bayern Munich
|Luka Modrić
|Croatia
|Midfielder
|Real Madrid
|Kim Min-jae
|South Korea
|Defender
|Manchester United
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Forward
|Inter Miami
|Kylian Mbappé
|France
|Forward
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Lautaro Martínez
|Argentina
|Forward
|Inter Milan
|Emiliano Martínez
|Argentina
|Goalkeeper
|Aston Villa
|Robert Lewandowski
|Poland
|Forward
|Barcelona
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Georgia
|Forward
|Napoli
|Randal Kolo Muani
|France
|Forward
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Harry Kane
|England
|Forward
|Manchester United
|Vinícius Júnior
|Brazil
|Forward
|Real Madrid
|Erling Haaland
|Norway
|Forward
|Manchester City
|Joško Gvardiol
|Croatia
|Defender
|Manchester City
|İlkay Gündoğan
|Germany
|Midfielder
|Barcelona[d]
|Antoine Griezmann
|France
|Forward
|Atlético Madrid
|Rúben Dias
|Portugal
|Defender
|Manchester City
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Belgium
|Midfielder
|Manchester City
|Yassine Bounou
|Morocco
|Goalkeeper
|Al-Hilal
|Karim Benzema
|France
|Forward
|Al-Ittihad
|Jude Bellingham
|England
|Midfielder
|Real Madrid
|Nicolò Barella
|Italy
|Midfielder
|Inter Milan
|Julián Álvarez
|Argentina
|Forward
|Manchester City
