LIVE Ballon D’or 2023 Ceremony Updates, Full Winners List: Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland To Be Among Top 3 Rankings

Ballon D’or 2023 Ceremony LIVE Updates: The 67th edition of the Ballon D’or 2023 ceremony will be held at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, where the best footballers of the world from the men’s and women’s category will be awarded with the annual recognition. Argentine captain and 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, Lionel Messi is a strong contender for the title as he is expected to win for a record 8th time. Erling Haaland is also a strong contender for his treble-winning season with Manchester City. But the Argentine stands favourite to clinch. Chelsea legend and ex Ivory Coast international, Didier Drogba will host the 1:30 hour long ceremony.

BALLON D’OR 2023 NOMINEES

Player Nationality Position Club Bernardo Silva Portugal Midfielder Manchester City Mohamed Salah Egypt Forward Liverpool Bukayo Saka England Forward Arsenal Rodri Spain Midfielder Manchester City Victor Osimhen Nigeria Forward Napoli André Onana Cameroon Goalkeeper Manchester United[j] Martin Ødegaard Norway Midfielder Arsenal Jamal Musiala Germany Midfielder Bayern Munich Luka Modrić Croatia Midfielder Real Madrid Kim Min-jae South Korea Defender Manchester United Lionel Messi Argentina Forward Inter Miami Kylian Mbappé France Forward Paris Saint-Germain Lautaro Martínez Argentina Forward Inter Milan Emiliano Martínez Argentina Goalkeeper Aston Villa Robert Lewandowski Poland Forward Barcelona Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Georgia Forward Napoli Randal Kolo Muani France Forward Paris Saint-Germain Harry Kane England Forward Manchester United Vinícius Júnior Brazil Forward Real Madrid Erling Haaland Norway Forward Manchester City Joško Gvardiol Croatia Defender Manchester City İlkay Gündoğan Germany Midfielder Barcelona[d] Antoine Griezmann France Forward Atlético Madrid Rúben Dias Portugal Defender Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne Belgium Midfielder Manchester City Yassine Bounou Morocco Goalkeeper Al-Hilal Karim Benzema France Forward Al-Ittihad Jude Bellingham England Midfielder Real Madrid Nicolò Barella Italy Midfielder Inter Milan Julián Álvarez Argentina Forward Manchester City

