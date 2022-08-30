Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, BAN vs AFG, AFG vs BAN, Sharjah: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be playing the third match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday (August 30) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Bangladesh have finished as the runner-up in the last two editions of the tournament and will be hoping for nothing less than a victory this year. Bangladesh have a new captain in the form of Shakib Al Hasan. Shakib’s last captaincy stint ended in September 2019 against Afghanistan and he will be resuming the work against the same opponent. In T20Is, Shakib has the lowest win percentage among the captains who have captained the side for over 20 T20Is. This was the reason he was sacked last time and he will be hoping to improve this particular record this time. Afghanistan, on the other hand, had a great start to the tournament against Sri Lanka in the first match. The players delivered an all-round performance and made it a one-sided affair. Afghanistani bowlers did a phenomenal job as they restricted Sri Lanka for just 105 runs in 19.4 overs. This happened despite Rashid Khan going wicket-less in the match. The Afghani batters chased down this mere total in just 10.1 overs. It will not be an easy task for Bangladesh to overpower Afghanistan in this game.Also Read - Asia Cup: Kohli Sweats it Out Ahead of Match Against Hong Kong

Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon.

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Noor Ahmad.