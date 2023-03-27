LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Litton Das Departs; Ireland Get Breakthrough
LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Litton Das, Rony Talukdar Open Innings For Bangladesh. Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates and score of Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I match which will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.
LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: After winning the ODI series against Ireland now Bangladesh will lock horns against Ireland for the first T20I match which will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on March 27 Sunday. Shakib & Co. will be looking to maintain their winning momentum in the upcoming T20I series, while Paul Stirling will lead Ireland in their bid to bounce back from their ODI series defeat. The visitors will be hoping for a better performance.
Also Read:
- BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, First T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bangladesh vs Ireland, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram 1.30 PM IST March 27, Monday
- BAN vs IRE 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI Match At Sylhet 1.30 PM IST March 23 Thursday
- Bangladesh Name Squad For Ireland T20Is; Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik Earn Maiden Call-Ups
BAN vs IRE Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud
Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Benjamin White
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.