LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Litton Das Departs; Ireland Get Breakthrough

LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Litton Das, Rony Talukdar Open Innings For Bangladesh.

Updated: March 27, 2023 2:14 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Najmul Hossain Shanto

14* (12) 0x4, 1x6

Rony Talukdar

52 (26) 6x4, 2x6

Harry Tector

(1.1-0-13-0)*

Graham Hume

(2-0-19-0)
LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Hosts Eye Winning Start

LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: After winning the ODI series against Ireland now Bangladesh will lock horns against Ireland for the first T20I match which will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on March 27 Sunday. Shakib & Co. will be looking to maintain their winning momentum in the upcoming T20I series, while Paul Stirling will lead Ireland in their bid to bounce back from their ODI series defeat. The visitors will be hoping for a better performance.

BAN vs IRE Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Benjamin White

  • 2:20 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Ireland will need to look into the game and work for some wickets and control the scoring rate otherwise this will be the trouble while chasing the total.

  • 2:19 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: And this is the time for drinks…

  • 2:17 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Ten overs are done and dusted Bangladesh’s domination continues as Rony Talukdar scored his fifty. The game is in favor of Bangladesh so far. Again an expensive over for Ireland.
    BAN 116/1 (10)

  • 2:10 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: This was finally a good over for Ireland as the side has managed to scalp set Litton Das. Five runs from the over.

    BAN 96/1 (8)

  • 2:08 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Wicket!!! Litton Das departs after giving a good start. Ireland needs more wickets to make a comeback.

  • 2:05 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Ten runs from the seventh over both the openers already crossed 40 runs mark. Ireland is desperate for a wicket.

    BAN 91/0 (7)

  • 1:59 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Six overs are already done and Bangladesh got a good start. Ireland is desperate for a wicket here. Litton Das has crossed the 40 runs mark and now the opener will look for a half-century. This was an expensive over for Ireland.
    BAN 81/0 (6)

  • 1:56 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Brilliant just brilliant!! 61 runs in 5 overs!! Bangladesh are on fire today!! BAN 61/0 (5)

  • 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: 3 overs gone, Bangladesh are currently cruising with a run-rate over 11 as Rony Talukdar and Litton Das are making full use of the power-play. BAN 33/0 (3)

  • 1:36 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Good start for the Bangla Tigers!! 11 runs coming from the over, with Litton Das getting a sixer in the opening over. Bangladesh need to take advantage of the fielding restrictions. BAN 11/0 (1)

Published Date: March 27, 2023 2:12 PM IST

Updated Date: March 27, 2023 2:14 PM IST

