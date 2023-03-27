LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Litton Das Departs; Ireland Get Breakthrough

Home

LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Litton Das, Rony Talukdar Open Innings For Bangladesh. Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates and score of Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I match which will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Bangladesh 118/1 (10.1) Run Rate: (Current: 11.61) Last Wicket: Litton Das (W) c Paul Stirling b Craig Young 47 (23) - 91/1 in 7.1 Over Najmul Hossain Shanto 14 * (12) 0x4, 1x6 Rony Talukdar 52 (26) 6x4, 2x6 Harry Tector (1.1-0-13-0) * Graham Hume (2-0-19-0)

LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: After winning the ODI series against Ireland now Bangladesh will lock horns against Ireland for the first T20I match which will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on March 27 Sunday. Shakib & Co. will be looking to maintain their winning momentum in the upcoming T20I series, while Paul Stirling will lead Ireland in their bid to bounce back from their ODI series defeat. The visitors will be hoping for a better performance.

BAN vs IRE Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Benjamin White

