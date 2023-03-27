Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Hosts Eye Winning Start
live

LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Hosts Eye Winning Start

LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates and score of Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I match which will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Updated: March 27, 2023 12:31 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Hosts Eye Winning Start

LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: After winning the ODI series against Ireland now Bangladesh will lock horns against Ireland for the first T20I match which will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on March 27 Sunday. Shakib & Co. will be looking to maintain their winning momentum in the upcoming T20I series, while Paul Stirling will lead Ireland in their bid to bounce back from their ODI series defeat. The visitors will be hoping for a better performance.

BAN vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Ben White

Live Updates

  • 12:26 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: There are 40-50 percent chances of rain throughout the game which could lead to delays and interruptions.

  • 12:24 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Ireland will look to win the first game to make pressure on Bangladesh.

  • 12:22 PM IST

  • 12:21 PM IST

  • 11:52 AM IST

    Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Matthew Humphreys, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Ross Adair, Thomas Mayes, Benjamin White

  • 11:52 AM IST
    Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain
  • 11:48 AM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Bangladesh has already won the ODI series and hosts will now look to for the winning start in T20Is.

  • 11:45 AM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Bangladesh vs Ireland’s 1st T20I match.

Published Date: March 27, 2023 12:29 PM IST

Updated Date: March 27, 2023 12:31 PM IST

