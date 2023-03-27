Home

Sports

LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Hosts Eye Winning Start

live

LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Hosts Eye Winning Start

LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates and score of Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I match which will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Hosts Eye Winning Start

LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: After winning the ODI series against Ireland now Bangladesh will lock horns against Ireland for the first T20I match which will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on March 27 Sunday. Shakib & Co. will be looking to maintain their winning momentum in the upcoming T20I series, while Paul Stirling will lead Ireland in their bid to bounce back from their ODI series defeat. The visitors will be hoping for a better performance.

BAN vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Ben White

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.