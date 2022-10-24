LIVE Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022, BAN vs NED Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands. Bangla Tigers have been struggling lately in the warm-up matches and now they face a tricky challenge from a tricky Netherlands team at the Bellerive Oval.Also Read - BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 WC Match at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 9:30 AM IST October 24 Mon

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain. Also Read - Bangladesh vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming, Match 17 T20 World Cup 2022: When and Where to Watch in India

Netherlands Squad: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad. Also Read - IND vs PAK: Sunil Gavaskar's GOLD Celebration On India's Thrilling Win Is Unmissable, Watch Video

  • 10:03 AM IST

    LIVE BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: OUT!! That’s the second wicket of the game and Bangladesh have lost their openers inside the first 10 overs. Najmul Hossain Shanto was the last man to depart fort he Bangla Tigers. Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das are the new men in for Bangladesh. BAN 51/2 (7)

  • 9:51 AM IST

    LIVE BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: After a 2-over dry spell, Bangladesh comes back with a 14-run over as the Bangla Tigers get their score to 33/0 after 4 overs of play. Najmul Hossain Shanto getting his name in the score sheet. BAN 33/0 (4)

  • 9:45 AM IST

    LIVE BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Another tidy over from Netherlands’ point of view. Just 4 runs coming from van Meekeren’s over. After a good start in the first over, the runs have dried up for the Bangla Tigers as Bangladesh are now at 19/0 after 3 overs of play. BAN 19/0 (3)

  • 9:42 AM IST

    LIVE BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Just four runs coming from Ackerman’s over as the Dutch comes up with a tidy over in the second over of the innings. Bangladesh are now at 16/0 after 2 overs of play. BAN 16/0 (2)

  • 9:40 AM IST

    LIVE BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: 12 runs coming from the over, that’s a good start from Bangladesh early in the innings. Soumya Sarkar getting the Bangla Tigers off to a positive start. Not the best of overs for Fred Klassen to start with. BAN 12/0 (1)

  • 9:32 AM IST

    LIVE BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: The players have taken the field. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar open innings for Bangla Tigers. Fred Klassen has the new ball for Netherlands! Let’s Play!

  • 9:19 AM IST

    LIVE BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: We are just few minutes away from the match, stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates from the match, all the way from Bellerive Oval. LIVE UPDATES SOON!

  • 9:11 AM IST

    LIVE BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Shakib Al Hasan at the TOSS | We’ve got here late but we’ve had good preparation in New Zealand. Our fast bowling group has been doing really well, they have improved a lot. Apart from my performance, how I guide the team will be really important since we’ve got many youngsters in this team. Mehidy Miraz, Shoriful Islam and Ebadot are not playing.

  • 9:11 AM IST

    LIVE BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Scot Edwards at the TOSS | We’ll bowl first. We’ve seen the teams do well chasing and the weather will help us with that as well. Now it is about competing and getting a few wins. (On Van der Merwe) He’s recovering but he’s not playing this one, we’ve got Shariz Ahmad in and Logan van Beek is back in.

  • 9:09 AM IST

    LIVE BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.