LIVE – BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Chad Bowes Departs; New Zealand In Spot Of Bother

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule New Zealand 19/2 (8.5) Run Rate: (Current: 2.15) Last Wicket: Chad Bowes c Nurul Hasan b Mustafizur Rahman 1 (3) - 16/2 in 8.2 Over Will Young 5 * (29) 0x4, 0x6 Henry Nicholls 1 (1) 0x4, 0x6 Mustafizur Rahman (4.5-1-12-2) * Nasum Ahmed (2-2-0-0)

LIVE BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score

LIVE BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score and updates: Bangladesh will lock horns against New Zealand for the 1st ODI match which will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. This will be the last series for both teams before the World Cup. Bangladesh side must be confident as they recently won a match against India in the recently concluded Asia Cup, on the other hand, New Zealand will also look to end the series on a high as they will be playing the first match in the World Cup against defending champions England. Some of the key players of both teams are rested to look after their workload and also test their bench strength ahead of the World Cup.

BAN vs NZ Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson(c), Trent Boult

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das(w/c), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

