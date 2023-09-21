Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE – BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Chad Bowes Departs; New Zealand In Spot Of Bother
live

LIVE – BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Chad Bowes Departs; New Zealand In Spot Of Bother

LIVE BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score and Updates: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, Sher-e-Bangla - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Updated: September 21, 2023 4:18 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE - BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Chad Bowes Departs; New Zealand In Spot Of Bother
LIVE BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score

LIVE BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score and updates: Bangladesh will lock horns against New Zealand for the 1st ODI match which will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. This will be the last series for both teams before the World Cup. Bangladesh side must be confident as they recently won a match against India in the recently concluded Asia Cup, on the other hand, New Zealand will also look to end the series on a high as they will be playing the first match in the World Cup against defending champions England. Some of the key players of both teams are rested to look after their workload and also test their bench strength ahead of the World Cup.

Trending Now

BAN vs NZ Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson(c), Trent Boult

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das(w/c), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 21, 2023 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE – BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Henry Nicholls joined Will Young and now both the batters will have to look for a partnership.

  • Sep 21, 2023 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE – BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: WICKET!! That was another breakthrough for Mustafizur Rahman as Chad Bowes went back to the pavilion after making one run.

    NZ 16/2 (8.2)

  • Sep 21, 2023 4:15 PM IST

    LIVE – BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Woah!! that was something impressive by Nasum Ahmed, back-to-back maiden overs. Good bowling by Bangladesh as New Zealand batters were unable to make any runs.
    NZ 16/ 1(8)

  • Sep 21, 2023 4:12 PM IST

    LIVE – BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Well, again a good over for Bangladesh, as the bowler managed to scalp a wicket and just gave two runs.

    NZ 16/1 (7)

  • Sep 21, 2023 4:10 PM IST

    LIVE – BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Mustafizur Rahman gets the much-needed breakthrough for New Zealand.

  • Sep 21, 2023 4:08 PM IST

    LIVE – BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: WICKET!! Finn Allen departed after making nine runs and it seems like this rain helped the hosts. New Zealand side will now have to look for a partnership.

  • Sep 21, 2023 4:06 PM IST

    LIVE – BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Six overs are done and dusted and that was a maiden by Nasum Ahmed.
    NZ 14/0 (6)

  • Sep 21, 2023 4:04 PM IST

    Nasum Ahmed comes to bowl the sixth over.

  • Sep 21, 2023 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE – BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: The game begins and five runs from the fifth over. That was a good over for New Zealand.
    NZ 14/0 (5)

  • Sep 21, 2023 4:00 PM IST

    The players are coming in the ground and game begins….

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>