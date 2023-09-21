Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE – BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: New Zealand Off To Steady Start
live

Updated: September 21, 2023 1:52 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score and updates: Bangladesh will lock horns against New Zealand for the 1st ODI match which will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. This will be the last series for both teams before the World Cup. Bangladesh side must be confident as they recently won a match against India in the recently concluded Asia Cup, on the other hand, New Zealand will also look to end the series on a high as they will be playing the first match in the World Cup against defending champions England. Some of the key players of both teams are rested to look after their workload and also test their bench strength ahead of the World Cup.

BAN vs NZ Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson(c), Trent Boult

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das(w/c), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

  • Sep 21, 2023 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE – BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: The game has stopped again due to drizzle and dark clouds in Dhaka. The floodlights are being switched on as it has become gloomy

  • Sep 21, 2023 1:49 PM IST

    LIVE – BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: That’s the end of the fourth over, again a good over by Tanzim Hasan Sakib as he just gave three runs.
    NZ 9/0 (4)

  • Sep 21, 2023 1:46 PM IST

    LIVE – BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Well, that was a brilliant maiden over by Mustafizur Rahman. Bangladesh needs more over like this to put pressure on New Zealand and then the batter will start taking risks.

    NZ 6/0 (3)

  • Sep 21, 2023 1:39 PM IST

    LIVE – BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Two overs are done and New Zealand managed to score four runs from the over.

    NZ 6/0 (2)

  • Sep 21, 2023 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE – BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: One over is done and dusted, New Zealand batters managed to score two runs from the over, it seems like they are taking time to build a partnership.
    NZ 2/0 (1)

  • Sep 21, 2023 1:33 PM IST
    LIVE – BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Mustafizur Rahman comes to bowl the first over. Finn Allen and Will Young come to open the innings for New Zealand.
  • Sep 21, 2023 1:30 PM IST

    LIVE – BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: The players and the umpires make their way out to the middle.

  • Sep 21, 2023 1:29 PM IST

    LIVE – BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: The rain has gone and the game will start anytime soon, finally some good news for fans in Bangladesh.

  • Sep 21, 2023 1:28 PM IST
    Lockie Ferguson on toss: We would have batted first so the toss doesn’t matter. Very excited to come here, it’s a big series. A lot of young guys are ready to make their mark.
  • Sep 21, 2023 1:27 PM IST
    Litton Das on toss: I like to bowl first, it has been under covers since the last 2-3 days and it looks a little soft. We have good spinners and good fast bowlers and we have to utilise the conditions. We are looking forward. Lots of people are coming back into the team.

