  • 3:40 PM IST

    How easily has this stand come!! Both the batsmen have looked comfortable for their stay at the middle till now and are playing their shots freely. Rohit Sharma, who had started slow against England, is on full throttle now. KL Rahul is also looking to get his touch back.

  • 3:37 PM IST

    Someone’s finding his touch??


    KL Rahul looks to finally getting his touch back as he hit two boundaries in over off Mohammad Saifuddin. It would be a huge relief for team India if Rahul gets a big score today as he has not looked in his prime best since being promoted to open the batting for Men in Blue.
    IND- 52/0.
  • 3:27 PM IST

    It’s a new-age rivalry in international cricket and is yet to evolve as compared to the others. But in terms of craziness and intensity it is no less than any other cricketing rivalries in the world. Who do you think will win today?

  • 3:25 PM IST

    Did Tamim Iqbal just drop the match?

    Rohit Sharma mistimed a pull shot and it went straight into the air heading towards the mid-wicket. It was an easy chance for Tamim Iqbal there and he followed the ball all the way and covered the ground and had it in his hands. But he just could not make the ball stick into his hand. Did he just drop the match? Stay tuned with us as we get you all the latest updates before anyone else.
    IND- 27/0.
  • 3:17 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma after hitting a six in his first ball, has looked to just see off the initial spells of the Bangladeshi bowlers. More or less India have gotten off to a decent start. But KL Rahul is yet find his touch as he has not middled a ball yet.

    IND- 14/0.
  • 3:05 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma looks in his usual self as he started his innings with a classic pull shot between square leg and mid-wicket for the first six of the match. Rohit Sharma has some history with Bangladesh in world cup, is he en route to make another? Stay tuned with our LIVE BLOG to get all the updates before anyone else.

  • 3:04 PM IST

    FIRST BALL

    Mashrafe Mortaza started the business of the day as he bowled a straighter to KL Rahul which the batsman defended safely. The crowd is all geared up as the ground in reverberating with cheering sounds at its loudest. Also, it is expected to be a high-octane game, given the new-grown rivalry between both sides.
  • 2:58 PM IST

    The players are all geared up for the all-important Match 40 of ICC World Cup 2019. National Anthems have been sung and the Indian opening duo of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are all set to the field. Will they be able to replicate the dominance the English openers had brought in the other day? Stay tuned with our LIVE BLOG as we get you all the latest updates before anyone else.

  • 2:42 PM IST

    The friendship between the Indian captain and Kevin Pietersen is on the rise like never before. Prior to every match, these cricketers are seeing sharing moments together. Is Kohli taking any tips from Pietersen?

  • 2:41 PM IST
    Teams:
    Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
    India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh vs India LIVE: This match, between Bangladesh and India, holds added importance to both the teams in their bid to earn a spot in the semi-finals of ICC World Cup 2019. India with 11 points are yet to confirm their position, while Bangladesh have earned seven points so far and have only two matches left.After suffering their first defeat against England, India would take extra precautions against a spirited Bangladesh team. Other than the last defeat, Virat Kohli & Co. have looked a balanced unit, despite suffering some injury issues. On the other hand, playing consistent cricket throughout the ICC World Cup 2019, the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side have been in the middle of a good run. Though results have not come in their favour in all the matches, they can take pride from their hearty performance. Shakib Al Hasan has been their standout player, while all others have done their jobs to perfection.

Toss: The captain winning the toss might choose to bat first.

Date: July 2, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Weather Forecast

The fans should not be worried as the chances of rain in Birmingham today is almost non-existent. A full match can be expected as the conditions will likely remain sunny throughout the day. However, there can be some clouds cover in between but they would not be possessing great threats. The temperature is expected to hover around 16-18 degree Celcius.

Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim, Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Saikat, Mehidy/Rubel, Saifuddin, Mortaza(C) and Mustafizur.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

SQUADS

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal.

 