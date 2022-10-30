LIVE Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates:

Bangladesh finish on 150/7 after 20 overs. Zimbabwe are placed third in the group following the shocking win against Pakistan and the side sharing points with South Africa due to the abandonment of play. They take on Bangladesh here with a good chance of beating the side and brightening their chance of making the last-4 grade.

Playing XI:

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

Check out match updates here:

Live Updates

  • 10:49 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score: OUT!!! Shumba falls as Mustafizur strikes in his first over. An excellent catch by the Shakib Al Hasan at the long-on boundary. ZIM 35/3 (5.3)

  • 10:42 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score: Brilliant boundary by Shumba. Zimbabwe need to keep scoring in order to keep themselves in this run-chase. ZIM 24/2 (4)

  • 10:37 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score: OUT!!! Taskin Ahmed gets his 2nd wicket. The enforcer in chief at it again. Craig Ervine is the latest to depart. BAN 17/2 (3)

  • 10:31 AM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Score: Taskin Ahmed has been the mainstay of Bangladesh’s bowling here. Miton Shumba to bat no.3 for Zimbabwe. Two overs come to an end. ZIM 12/1 (2)

  • 10:11 AM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Score: Bangladesh finish on 150/7 after 20 overs.

  • 10:01 AM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Score: Sikandar Raza to bowl his final over. SIX!!! That is a welcome shot from Afif Hossain. 12 off the 19th over. BAN 143/4 (19)

  • 9:57 AM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Score: Ngarava back for his final two overs. Excellent 18th over from the left arm pacer. Brilliant fielding at the boundary. Certainly saved two runs for Zimbabwe. BAN 131/4 (18)

  • 9:46 AM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Score: SIX!!! This is almost out of the screws. Shanto consolidating well after his half century. Bangladesh targetting 150-160 here. It will be some task for the Zimbabwe side. FOUR!!! Brilliant shot. BAN 120/3 (16)

  • 9:37 AM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Score: 50 for Najmul Hossain Shanto. Raza gives away 8 runs in the over. BAN 95/3 (14)

  • 9:35 AM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Score: OUT!!! That is a big wicket for Zimababwe. Shakib Al Hasan falls. Afif Hossain is the new batter in. Sikandar Raza comes back to bowl his 2nd over. BAN 88/3 (13.2)