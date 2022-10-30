LIVE Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat. Zimbabwe are placed third in the group following the shocking win against Pakistan and the side sharing points with South Africa due to the abandonment of play. They take on Bangladesh here with a good chance of beating the side and brightening their chance of making the last-4 grade.Also Read - LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up, T20 WC 2022: Jubilant IND Look To Give PAK Another LIFELINE

Playing XI:

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani Also Read - BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 WC Match at the Gabba at 8:30 AM IST October 30 Sun

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed Also Read - Mithali Raj Set to Make Her Commentary Debut in India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Game

Pitch Report by the official broadcaster: It is hot and has created cracks, one’s pronounced on a good length. So spinners and pacers can aim there and should get desired results. From the vulture street end, the straight and square boundaries are long, between the 76m and 82m range. The boundary at the right deep-third boundary is 63 metres, the shortest.

Check out match updates here:

Live Updates

  • 9:19 AM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Score: Excellent cricket from Zimbabwe. They are not allowing Bangaldesh to get away with boundaries. Both Shakib and Shanto are unable to find the gaps at the moment. BAN 63/2 (10)

  • 9:07 AM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Score: Sikandar Raza comes in bowl after the powerplay ends. He has been a handy bowler for the team in T20 cricket for a long time. 9 runs off the over. BAN 41/2 (7)

  • 9:02 AM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Score: OUT!!! Litton Das tried to be innovative but couldn’t get the ball over the short third man fielder. Shakib Al Hasan is the man in at number 4. He has to play a captain’s knock today. BAN 32/2 (5.3)

  • 8:40 AM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Score: OUT!!! Soumya Sarkar departs for a duck! Another disappointing performance from the left hander. Muzarabani pitched it full and Sarkar had a tentative poke at it. BAN 10/1 (1.4)

  • 8:37 AM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Score: Blessing Muzarabani to bowl from the other end. FOUR!!! Down the ground. Shanto plays it well and gets 2nd boundary of the match. BAN 10/0 (1.2)

  • 8:32 AM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Score: Soumya Sarkar and Nazmul Hossain Shanto are the openers for Bangladesh. Richard Ngarava to open the proceedings in the match. Play and miss on the first ball. BAN 0/0 (0.1)

  • 8:25 AM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Score: National anthems for Zimbabwe followed by Bangladesh are underway.

  • 8:22 AM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Score: Shakib Al Hasan at the toss: We will have a bat. Looks a very dry wicket and we are always comfortable with runs on the board. Important game for both teams and we will have to play our best to win against Zimbabwe. They will be on a high after that win against Pakistan and we will have to play our best cricket. We got one change.

  • 8:22 AM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Score: Craig Ervine: Looking at the conditions, don’t think it’s gonna change too much throughout the day. Beautiful weather and obviously batting first would have been our priority. We had to fly out next day (after win against Pakistan) and haven’t got too much time to celebrate, but we know that’s the nature of the tournament. Focus is on today and not trying to look too far ahead. We have one change.

  • 8:18 AM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Score: Pitch Report by the official broadcaster: It is hot and has created cracks, one’s pronounced on a good length. So spinners and pacers can aim there and should get desired results. From the vulture street end, the straight and square boundaries are long, between the 76m and 82m range. The RHB’s deep-third boundary is 63 metres, the shortest.