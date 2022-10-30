LIVE Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat. Zimbabwe are placed third in the group following the shocking win against Pakistan and the side sharing points with South Africa due to the abandonment of play. They take on Bangladesh here with a good chance of beating the side and brightening their chance of making the last-4 grade.Also Read - LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up, T20 WC 2022: Jubilant IND Look To Give PAK Another LIFELINE

Playing XI:

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

Pitch Report by the official broadcaster: It is hot and has created cracks, one’s pronounced on a good length. So spinners and pacers can aim there and should get desired results. From the vulture street end, the straight and square boundaries are long, between the 76m and 82m range. The boundary at the right deep-third boundary is 63 metres, the shortest.

