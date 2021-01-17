Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Live Streaming Spanish Super Cup Final

In the mega encounter, Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona will lock horns in the final of Spanish Super Cup contest. With Lionel Messi back to his best, Barcelona have started to pick up this season but there are still doubts over his fitness for the mega finale. Messi earlier missed the semifinals against Real Sociedad. In the clash against Sociedad, Barcelona failed to create many chances as they used to as a result the match went to Penalty shoot out where goalkeeper Marc Andre Stegen displayed a heroic performance to led his team to final. While Athletic Bilbao will be high on confidence after beating Real Madrid in the semifinal. Athletic dominated the defending La Liga champions completly to set up the summit clash against Barcelona. Ahead of the mega clash Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman gave an update on Messi fitness and said he hoping Messi to be ready for the final. "Leo trained individually yesterday. We train today at six, he'll train and we'll see. We'll see what he thinks, whether he thinks he's ready or not. The player will have the last word, as always, he knows his body better than anybody else. We'll have to see tomorrow morning how his body reacts, but we hope he can be ready for the game," Koeman said. Here are the details of when and where to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao live football match online in India.

When is the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup Final match?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup Final match will take place on Monday, January 18.

What are the timings of Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup Final match?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup Final match will start at 01.30 AM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup Final match being played?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup Final match will be played at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup Final match?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup Final match will not be telecasted on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup Final match?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup Final match will not live stream in India.

What are the probable line-ups for the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup Final match?

Barcelona probable line-up: Ter Stegen (GK), Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba, Busquets, De Jong, Griezmann, Pedri, Dembele, Messi

Athletic Bilbao probable line-up: Simon (GK), Capa, Nunez, Martinez, Balenziaga, De Marcos, Vencedor, D Garcia, Muniain, Williams, R Garcia