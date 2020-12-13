Big Bash League 2020-21 Match 6 Live Score Match Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming Match 6 on Sony Sports Network: In another mouth-watering clash KFC Big Bash League – T20 tournament, Melbourne Renegades will take on defending champions Sydney Sixers in match 6 at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Sunday. The BBL 2020-21 SIX vs REN T20 match will commence at 1.45 PM IST – December 13. The Sixers are coming off a defeat against the Hobart Hurricanes in the opening game of the season. They generally failed to restrict the Hurricanes after a strong start and further failed to chase down the total. James Vince showed some form with the bat which is a very good sign for them. Josh Philippe will be under immense pressure as they will be without their captain Moises Henriques up the order. On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades registered a big win against Scorchers on Saturday. Their bowling has been top-notch and successfully restricted the opposition within 130 only. However, their Batting order depends a lot on the top three which makes Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh play a bit under pressure. Also Read - Live India vs Australia A Test 2020 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Practice Match Day 3: Carey Hits Fifty to Lead Australia A's Fightback, India Eye Breakthrough

Here are the details of when and where to watch Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades BBL 2020-21 Live BBL Match 6 match online and on Television.

When is Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match?

The Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League Match 6 match will take place on Sunday, December 13.

What are the timings of Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match?

The Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match will start at 1.45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1.15 PM IST.

Where is the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match being played?

The Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match?

The Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match will broadcast on Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match?

The Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match will live stream on SonyLiv app and Fancode.

What are the probable XIs for the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match?

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Stephen O’Keefe, Gurinder Sandhu, Ben Manenti.

Melbourne Renegades: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Benny Howell, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou.

SIX vs REN SQUADS

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Ben Manenti, Gurinder Sandhu, Jackson Bird, Jake Ball, Lloyd Pope, Thomas Rogers, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Hayden Kerr, Mickey Edwards.

