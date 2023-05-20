ZEE Sites

LIVE BUZZ | Delhi vs Chennai, IPL 2023: Check Possible Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 67th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Published: May 20, 2023 10:14 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

DC vs CSK, IPL 2023

Chennai would take on Delhi in the first game of Saturday at the Arun Jaitley stadium aiming to seal a playoff spot for themselves. A loss here for CSK could mean trouble as their fate would them remain in the hands of other sides and that is not a preferable situation. As for the Capitals, they are out of the running and hence would not be under any kind of pressure. The Capitals would like to sign off a disappointing season on a high.

  • 10:07 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Delhi vs Chennai, IPL 2023: The conditions will certainly not be pleasant for the players as it will be extremely hot with temperatures above the 40-degree mark.

  • 10:03 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Delhi vs Chennai, IPL 2023: As per reports, it is extremely difficult to get the tickets for the match. The big reason for that being the presence of CSK captain MS Dhoni. He is a popular man across the country.

  • 9:54 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Delhi vs Chennai, IPL 2023: There will be a huge crowd thronging the venue just to get a glimpse of the grand old man of Indian cricket, MS Dhoni.

  • 9:48 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Delhi vs Chennai, IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu would be key players for CSK aas they have a good record against DC. Cn they be the stars today?

  • 9:10 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Delhi vs Chennai, IPL 2023: As per a Ormax Media report, MS Dhoni has been the most popular player over the seven weeks of the IPL and CSK has been the most popular side.

  • 9:03 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Delhi vs Chennai, IPL 2023: The pitch is likely to be on the slower side and that would mean that it would assist spinners.

  • 8:53 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Delhi vs Chennai, IPL 2023: A win is all Chennai need to seal a spot for themselves in the playoff and become the second team to do so after Gujarat Titans.

  • 8:52 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Delhi vs Chennai, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome to the final double-header Saturday of IPL 2023. Both games promise to go down to the wire. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

