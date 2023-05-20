Home

Sports

LIVE BUZZ | Delhi vs Chennai, IPL 2023: Check Possible Playing XIs

live

LIVE BUZZ | Delhi vs Chennai, IPL 2023: Check Possible Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 67th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

DC vs CSK, IPL 2023

LIVE BUZZ | Delhi vs Chennai, IPL 2023

Chennai would take on Delhi in the first game of Saturday at the Arun Jaitley stadium aiming to seal a playoff spot for themselves. A loss here for CSK could mean trouble as their fate would them remain in the hands of other sides and that is not a preferable situation. As for the Capitals, they are out of the running and hence would not be under any kind of pressure. The Capitals would like to sign off a disappointing season on a high.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.