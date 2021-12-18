LIVE BWF World C’Ship 2021 S/F Updates, Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen

Huelva, Spain: In a historic feat, India will have two shuttlers fighting for a place in the men’s singles final of the BWF World Championships as 12th seed Kidambi Srikanth takes on Lakshya Sen in an all Indian clash in Huelva, Spain, on Saturday. While PV Sindhu has been a world champion in women’s singles, India has never had any player reaching the summit clash in men’s singles in the history of the BWF World Championships. Out of the 12 medals the country has won at the BWF World Championships, just four have so far come in this discipline. Following Prakash Padukone’s bronze medal win in 1983, it took another 36 years for the nation to claim its second men’s singles medal when Sai Praneeth won bronze in 2019. This year, India has gone a step further with two men’s singles shuttlers assuring a podium finish with remarkable performances in Huelva. Now, with the two facing off in the semifinals on Saturday, it will be a battle of two generations of Indian badminton that fans will be eager to witness.Also Read - BWF World Championship 2021 Semi-Final Live Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on StarSports

