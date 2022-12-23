live

LIVE | Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: CSK Buy Ben Stokes For Whopping Rs 16.25 Cr

Updated: December 23, 2022 4:36 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Without a doubt, Chennai is not just one of the most popular teams, but also successful. Even before the 2023 season starts, there has been reason to cheer for the yelloves as MS Dhoni would be a part of the team and as captain. There are reports that Dhoni has asked the management to get Sam Curran onboard as a replacement for Dwayne Bravo, who was released. Last season was not the best for the Chennai-based franchise as they finished at the bottom of the table.

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS
Remaining Purse: INR 20.45 crore

Released Players: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, N Jagadeesan

Current Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

 IPL auction 2023 will be telecast live on TV Channel Star Sports.

The IPL Auction start time is 2:30 PM.

How can I watch IPL auction for free on mobile?

 Live streaming will be available free on the Jio Cinema app.

IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming App?

IPL Auction 2023 auction live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema App and  Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

Live Updates

  • 3:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: CSK seems to have acquired Dhoni’s successor as well it seems. Stokes would be apt to take over from Dhoni.

  • 3:43 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: England’s Ben Stokes has been bought by CSK for Rs 16.25 Cr. Big buy from Chennai. Probably, they went big on Stokes after missing out on Curran.

  • 3:42 PM IST

    It’s all happening in Kochi!

  • 3:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: After Curran, Cameron Green has been lapped up by Mumbai Indians for 17.50 crores. Big move this. He is going to be Kieron Pollard’s replacement.

  • 3:38 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: While we all thought, CSK would be gunning for Curran – PBKS has bagged him for a record Rs 18.5 Cr. Will CSK feel they missed out? Will this put their plans off?

  • 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: As expected, CSK has a plan and they will look to plug in the holes. This is good for the franchise. Interesting to see if they go for Curran or not.

  • 3:03 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: Veteran Ajinkya Rahane also finds a buyer. Chennai laps him up for Rs 50 lakh. That is a masterstroke from CSK.

  • 2:56 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: Chennai has a purse in excess of 20 Cr which means they would shop big today. Let us see how it goes.

  • 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: Kane Williamson is sold for Rs 2 Cr to Gujarat Titans. Chennai has been quiet up until now.

Published Date: December 23, 2022 4:34 PM IST

Updated Date: December 23, 2022 4:36 PM IST