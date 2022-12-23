live

LIVE | Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: CSK Buy Ben Stokes For Whopping Rs 16.25 Cr

LIVE | Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: CSK IPL 2023 Mini Auction Check Team wise Retained & Released Players Names List. Check LIVE streaming details.

IPL 2023 Auction: LIVEChennai Super Kings Full Squad

LIVE | Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction

Without a doubt, Chennai is not just one of the most popular teams, but also successful. Even before the 2023 season starts, there has been reason to cheer for the yelloves as MS Dhoni would be a part of the team and as captain. There are reports that Dhoni has asked the management to get Sam Curran onboard as a replacement for Dwayne Bravo, who was released. Last season was not the best for the Chennai-based franchise as they finished at the bottom of the table.

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Remaining Purse: INR 20.45 crore

Released Players: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, N Jagadeesan

Current Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

On which TV channel IPL auction is live?

IPL auction 2023 will be telecast live on TV Channel Star Sports. What time is IPL auction 2023? The IPL Auction start time is 2:30 PM. How can I watch IPL auction for free on mobile? Live streaming will be available free on the Jio Cinema app. IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming App? IPL Auction 2023 auction live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema App and Star Sports Network

Load More