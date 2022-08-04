LIVE CWG 2022, India at Birmingham, Day 7 : India wrapped up Day 6 by winning five medals, two in Weightlifting and one a piece in Judo, High Jump and Squash. As of now Team India’s medal tally now counts to 18. Lots to look forward to today where the boxers, the hockey team, squash and a lot more would take place at Birmingham.Also Read - India's Schedule on Day 7, CWG 2022, Birmingham: All You Need to Know

Live Updates

  • 3:49 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 7: India’s Para TT Bhavina Patel in action against Akanisi Latu. Bhavina is in good form so far.

  • 3:48 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 7: Hammer Throw; Good news coming for India. Manju Bala qualifies for another round.

  • 3:47 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 7: Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison lose 2-3 to Malaysia’s Wong Qi Shen and Tee Ai Xin, which ends their campaign at the mixed doubles event. The Indian pair made it 2-2 after losing the first two games, but the Malaysians claimed the decider by an 11-8 margin.

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 7: Invalid throw by Manju Bala 2 back-to-back invalid throws by Indian athlete.

  • 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 7: PV Sindhu Won the game against the Maldives shuttler Fathimath. Enters round of 16. What a game by Sindhu.

  • 3:27 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 7: PV Sindhu again takes lead. Indian shuttler is playing so well. IND 14 vs MAL 9

  • 3:25 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 7: Badminton: What a comeback by Fathimath both PV Sindhu and Fathimath are on 9 currently. Nail-biting contest going on.

  • 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 7: On the Other hand India’s Manjubala is also in action in Hammer Throw.

  • 3:19 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 7: PV Sindhu won the first set against Fathimath. Sindhu was seen dominating the opponent so far. Second round begins.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 7: What a smash by Indian shuttler Sindhu. PV Sindhu is leading in the game so far against Fathimath.