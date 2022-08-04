LIVE CWG 2022, India at Birmingham, Day 7

India wrapped up Day 6 by winning five medals, two in Weightlifting and one a piece in Judo, High Jump and Squash. As of now Team India's medal tally now counts to 18. Lots to look forward to today where the boxers, the hockey team, squash and a lot more would take place at Birmingham.

Live Updates

  • 12:51 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 7: After Hammer throw, India will be seen playing Table Tennis mixed doubles. India’s Sanil Shetty and Reeth Rishya will be seen in Action for the mixed event.

  • 12:41 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 7: India’s Manju Bala will also be seen playing in the Women Hammer Throw Qualifying event.

  • 12:32 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 7: India will start day 7 with Hammer throw. India’s Sarita Singh will be in action in the women’s qualifying event.

  • 12:24 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 7: Hello and welcome to the Day 7 live updates of CWG 2022 games. On India.com we will give you all the live updates on Indian sports in Birmingham.