LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 11 : After what was a Sunday to remember at Birmingham, it could be a memorable Monday as there are a number of finals lined-up featuring Indians. There would be PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen gunning for gold along with the Men’s doubles pair of India in badminton. There is also a TT final where Sharath Kamal will be eyeing top honours.Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia Men's Hockey Commonwealth Games Final 2022: Nathan Ephraums Scores; Australia Lead 2-0 in First Quarter

And finally, the spotlight would be on the Men’s Hockey team today who would play the final. Also Read - LIVE | Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford, TT Men's Singles Final: Much-Awaited BLOCKBUSTER Underway

Live Updates

  • 5:20 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 11 LIVE Score: Hockey; Quarter 1 ends Australian side is leading with 2 goals. IND 0-2 AUS

  • 5:18 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 11 LIVE Score: Hockey; Australia did it again. Australia is now on 2 while India is unable to score a goal. IND 0-2 AUS

  • 5:17 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 11 LIVE Score: Table Tennis; Pitchford beat two Indians in his past two games, can he make it a hattrick of Indian scalps? We will find out soon. The players are warming-up for the big one. Stay tuned for LIVE updates.

  • 5:14 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 11 LIVE Score: Only 3 minutes left for 1st quarter. India is still on zero. IND 0-1 AUS

  • 5:12 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 11 LIVE Score: Australia converts a Goal from the third penalty corner. India side now needs to look more into the game. LIVE AUS-1 vs IND-0

  • 5:11 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 11 LIVE Score: What a Save by Team India. The Indian team saves another goal from Australia.

  • 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 11 LIVE Score: Australia got the second penalty corner. Again a chance for Australia to make the first goal.

  • 5:06 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 11 LIVE Score: Both the hockey teams are on 1 so far. Nail Biting contest going on.

  • 5:03 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 11 LIVE Score: Australian side is dominating India. Australia got the early foul.

  • 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 11 LIVE Score: The Hockey match between India and Hockey has just started.