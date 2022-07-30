LIVE India vs Wales Hockey, CWG 2022, Score and Updates: A couple of weeks’ break between the FIH Women’s World Cup and the Commonwealth Games has given the Indian women’s hockey team a chance to work on the shortcoming in their game and is now prepared to improve on their performance and go for a medal in Birmingham 2022, informed skipper Savita Punia on Thursday.Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia Badminton Mixed Team Event, CWG 2022: Team India Look to Inflict Third Straight Whitewash

The Indian team got off to a winning start against Ghana beating them 5-0. The Indian team, seeking to redeem themselves following a below-par performance in the FIH Women’s World Cup in Netherlands and Spain earlier this month, made a tentative start, scoring a goal each in the first two quarters before slamming two goals in the third and finally wrapping things up with a goal in the fourth quarter. Also Read - Highlights Mirabai Chanu Women's Weightlifting 49 KG Category, CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu Powers India to First Gold on Day 2

“We have prepared well. We have used all our training sessions following the World Cup to prepare for this event. We also played a practice match against Scotland and did well in that game too. It was an opportunity for us to work on a few of the things that we noticed during the World Cup. We have worked on our strength — which is penalty corners — and we are ready (for the CWG),” said skipper Savita during a virtual press conference organised by Hockey India on Thursday. Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: Mirabai Chanu Wins India's First GOLD; Hockey, Badminton Next

Skipper Savita and senior defender Deep Grace Ekka, who too attended the virtual press conference, will be playing their third Commonwealth Games and unfortunately, they have not won a medal in the edition they took part in.

