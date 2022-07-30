LIVE India vs Wales Hockey, CWG 2022, Score and Updates: A couple of weeks’ break between the FIH Women’s World Cup and the Commonwealth Games has given the Indian women’s hockey team a chance to work on the shortcoming in their game and is now prepared to improve on their performance and go for a medal in Birmingham 2022, informed skipper Savita Punia on Thursday.Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia Badminton Mixed Team Event, CWG 2022: Team India Look to Inflict Third Straight Whitewash

The Indian team got off to a winning start against Ghana beating them 5-0. The Indian team, seeking to redeem themselves following a below-par performance in the FIH Women’s World Cup in Netherlands and Spain earlier this month, made a tentative start, scoring a goal each in the first two quarters before slamming two goals in the third and finally wrapping things up with a goal in the fourth quarter. Also Read - Highlights Mirabai Chanu Women's Weightlifting 49 KG Category, CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu Powers India to First Gold on Day 2

“We have prepared well. We have used all our training sessions following the World Cup to prepare for this event. We also played a practice match against Scotland and did well in that game too. It was an opportunity for us to work on a few of the things that we noticed during the World Cup. We have worked on our strength — which is penalty corners — and we are ready (for the CWG),” said skipper Savita during a virtual press conference organised by Hockey India on Thursday. Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: Mirabai Chanu Wins India's First GOLD; Hockey, Badminton Next

Skipper Savita and senior defender Deep Grace Ekka, who too attended the virtual press conference, will be playing their third Commonwealth Games and unfortunately, they have not won a medal in the edition they took part in.

    The Indian women's hockey team suffered a huge setback as seasoned Navjot Kaur tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and will be heading home soon as she had got the clearance from medical authorities here to travel home.

    If they don't address this issue before they play tougher opponents, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games may also not end on a comfortable note for Janneke Schopman's team.

    Overall it was satisfying for the Indians to get the full three points from the match but their old problems of failing to capitalise on chances continued. That malaise resulted in their World Cup campaign ending up being a nightmare.

    Between themselves, Gurjit Kaur and Deep Grace Ekka failed to score on nine penalty corners — their efforts either saved by the Ghana goalkeeper or a defender. Attackers Monika, Neha, Vandana Karariya, Navneet Kaur and Sangita Kumari had multiple shots at goal saved by the Ghana defensive unit.

    The Indians dominated possession (52-48), though Ghana did well in the second half and almost came close to scoring a goal. The Indians were very aggressive and made 45 attacking circle penetrations but did not take enough shots at the goal. They also missed a number of chances.

    Drag flicker Gurjit Kaur struck a brace as the Indian women's team started its campaign in the 2022 Commonwealth Games here with a comprehensive 5-0 win against minnows Ghana in a Pool A encounter here on Friday.

    A couple of weeks' break between the FIH Women's World Cup and the Commonwealth Games has given the Indian women's hockey team a chance to work on the shortcoming in their game and is now prepared to improve on their performance and go for a medal in Birmingham 2022.

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of another high octane hockey match between India and Wales here at Birmingham.