LIVE Updates – AFG Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: 'Battle of Equals' BECKONS!

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup Match 30 LIVE Updates: Get here all latest AFG vs SL Match updates from Pune.

Published: October 30, 2023 11:55 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 30th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup Match 30 LIVE Updates: After conquering England and Pakistan, Afghanistan are looking for yet another upset when they take on Sri Lanka in their ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Monday. With two wins from five games, Afghanistan are sitting seventh on the table. On the other hand, an injury-hit Sri Lanka are fifth with same points owing to their better net run rate. The 1996 champions, who started with three losses on the trot, are coming after back-to-back wins.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Oct 30, 2023 12:41 PM IST

    LIVE – AFG Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands, Bangladesh and England are all but out of semifinal contention. That means Afghanistan are inside the top seven in the points table as of today. If Afghanistan can get two more wins in the tournament, they stand a great chance to compete at the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

  • Oct 30, 2023 12:38 PM IST

    LIVE – AFG Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan have never won two matches in a World Cup before this edition. Can they get a third and out themselves in contention for a semifinal spot?

  • Oct 30, 2023 12:02 PM IST

  • Oct 30, 2023 12:01 PM IST

    LIVE – AFG Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Kasun Rajitha and Dushmantha Chameera expected to keep the Afghanistan top-order in check. The Afghanistan top-order has been in ominous form this season.

  • Oct 30, 2023 11:53 AM IST

    LIVE – AFG Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka have roped in Dushmantha Chameera as his replacement. And of course, he is likely to make the XI today.

  • Oct 30, 2023 11:53 AM IST

    LIVE – AFG Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: In what would come as a big setback for Sri Lanka, Lahiru Kumara, the player of the match in Sri Lanka’s victory against England, has been ruled out of the World Cup with a left thigh muscle injury which he sustained during a practice session in Pune.

  • Oct 30, 2023 11:51 AM IST
    Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Records and Stats
    Total ODI Matches: 8
    Matches won batting first: 4
    Matches won bowling first: 4
    Average first innings score: 300
    Average second innings score: 278
  • Oct 30, 2023 11:49 AM IST

    LIVE – AFG Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan has already knocked off two big teams and hence no team will take them lightly anymore. Can they pull off a win vs Lanka?

  • Oct 30, 2023 10:58 AM IST

    LIVE – AFG Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: It could be a high-scoring match as the surface at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune has a balanced surface in white-ball cricket.

  • Oct 30, 2023 10:57 AM IST

    LIVE – AFG Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka recorded a huge win against England in their last game to jump to fifth position in the points table. On the other hand, Afghanistan find themselves in the seventh spot. Both teams will look to keep their semi-final hopes alive with a win.

