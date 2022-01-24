LIVE SCORE Asia Lions vs India Maharajas Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 4 Live Match Today Updates — ALN 127/3 (15)

Al Amerat: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the first match of the Legends Cricket League between India Maharajas and Asia Lions at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat. The India Maharajas led by Mohammed Kaif have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. The pitch looks a good one to bat and we can expect a high-scoring contest. For the Maharajas, Wasim Jaffer will be seen playing today along with S Badrinath and Nikhil Chopra. Most are forced changes due to illness and injuries. Mohammad Rafique, Dilhara Fernando will be playing today for the Asia Lions led by Misbah-ul-Haq. Irfan Pathan is not fit to play after taking part in the first game while Asghar Afghan gets an opportunity to play for the Asia Lions after retiring from all forms of the game only recently.

Teams:

India Maharajas (Playing XI): Naman Ojha(w), Wasim Jaffer, S Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif(c), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Nikhil Chopra, Manpreet Gony, Amit Bhandari, Aavishkar Salvi, Munaf Patel

Asia Lions (Playing XI): Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Yousuf, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Romesh Kaluwitharana(w), Nuwan Kulasekara, Mohammad Rafique, Dilhara Fernando, Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan

