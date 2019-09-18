Live Updates

    Team India starts for winning start at home!

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: Both India and South Africa have included quite a number of fresh faces in their squads in a bid to build a team for the World T20 next year.

    The good news for cricket fans is unlike Dharamsala, the chances of rain interrupting play in Mohali are negligible, and a full game can be expected.

    Dhawan desperately search for some runs under his belt!

    For two of South Africa players – David Miller and pacer Beuran Hendricks, it is almost sort of a homecoming as both the players are aware of the conditions in Mohali. Both Miller and Hendricks play for Kings XI Punjab in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

    Action all set to begin soon in Mohali!

    IND vs SA Live Updates: If we go by Team India’s impromptu net session on Tuesday – brother’s Hardik and Krunal Pandya are a certainty in India’s eleven together after a long time.

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our live cricket blog of the second T20I of the three-match series between India and South Africa from the beautiful Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali: With the first match being washed out, both India and South Africa will hope that the rain gods stay away from Mohali when the two teams meet each at the IS Bindra Stadium for the second T20I on Wednesday. The first match in Dharamsala had to be called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rains on Sunday evening, leaving fans all across the world disappointed.

As it is a three-match series, both teams would aim to put in their best effort in Mohali as they know that the winner would not lose the rubber. With the stakes so high, there is, therefore, not much scope for mistakes by either of the teams. The Men in Blue would be brimming with confidence following their superb show against the West Indies in their recent tour. India were absolutely ruthless against the West Indies, with only rain denying them a clean sweep of the Test, ODI and T20 series contested between the two teams. (READ FULL PREVIEW)

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score & Updates: TOSS at 6.30 PM in Mohali!

Date: September 18, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed.

South Africa (From): Quinton de Kock (wk/C), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde.