Live Updates

  • 7:46 PM IST

    FOUR! Short ball on middle, de Kock pulls it through the square leg fence. Moves to 44 with that boundary. South Africa 64/1 in 8.5 overs vs India

  • 7:39 PM IST

    SIX! Brilliant hit by Temba Bavuma, he has picked the bones out of it. Hardik Pandya dishes this in the slot for Bavuma and he powers it over the mid-wicket for a maximum. First six of the innings. SA 55/1 in 7.5 overs vs IND

  • 7:31 PM IST

    FOUR! Glorious! Overpitched this time and Quinton will not miss out. He gets into the position and creams the cover drive for another boundary. South Africa 39/1 in 6 overs vs India

  • 7:28 PM IST

    Chahar draws first blood for the home side!

  • 7:25 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: OUT! Deepak Chahar draws first blood for the hosts. Reeza Hendricks departs for 6 as he finds Washington Sundar at mid-on with his mistimed shot. This is fuller on middle, Hendricks looks to lift it over the mid-on fielder but mistimes it straight to Sundar who takes the dolly. The bat turned in his hands. The opening stand is broken. South Africa 31/1 in 4 overs vs India

  • 7:21 PM IST

    FOUR! QdK in some mood! He bags his fourth boundary in no time. Chahar starts the fresh over with a good length ball but outside off, de Kock cuts it between cover-point and through to the deep cover fence. SA 28/1 in 3.2 overs vs IND

  • 7:20 PM IST

    FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries for De Kock, he welcomes Saini in some style. Superb shots. This is on the pads, de Kock this time flicks it through mid-wicket for another boundary. This outfield is very quick and once it crosses the inner circle, there is no way the ball can be stopped. SA 24/0 in 2.4 overs vs IND

  • 7:12 PM IST

    Before the start of the match!

  • 7:12 PM IST

    Easy picking that one! First boundary for Hendricks. On the pads from Chahar, Hendricks just helps it through square leg fence for a boundary. South Africa 11/0 in 2 overs vs India

  • 7:10 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Updates: FOUR! Off the mark with a crunching four! This was outside off, enough room for De Kock to flex his muscles. He smacks it through the cover fence for a boundary. SA 5/0 in 0.4 overs vs IND

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali: With the first match being washed out, both India and South Africa will hope that the rain gods stay away from Mohali when the two teams meet each at the IS Bindra Stadium for the second T20I on Wednesday. The first match in Dharamsala had to be called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rains on Sunday evening, leaving fans all across the world disappointed.

As it is a three-match series, both teams would aim to put in their best effort in Mohali as they know that the winner would not lose the rubber. With the stakes so high, there is, therefore, not much scope for mistakes by either of the teams. The Men in Blue would be brimming with confidence following their superb show against the West Indies in their recent tour. India were absolutely ruthless against the West Indies, with only rain denying them a clean sweep of the Test, ODI and T20 series contested between the two teams. (READ FULL PREVIEW)

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score & Updates: SA 64/1 in 9 overs vs IND

Date: September 18, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed.

South Africa (From): Quinton de Kock (wk/C), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde.