  • 9:23 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: Review time! South Africa have taken a review for Caught behind against Virat Kohli! It looks like that it has gone off the pads. Let us see what happens.

    NOT OUT! Good length ball on middle, Kohli looks to block but misses. There was a certain noise. Phehlukwayo and the Protea skipper are absolutely certain that Kohli has nicked it. Kohli stands his ground and nothing from umpire either. QdK after thinking for a while went for the review. The replays arrive and show that the sound came because the ball hit the pads. So not out on that front. But they check for the LBW. Oops, had the umpire given Kohli out LBW, he would’ve been back to the hut. As the Ball Tracker showed that the ball was clipping the stumps.
  • 9:19 PM IST

    FOUR! Marvellous from the Indian skipper! Good length ball around off, Kohli leans into the drive and times his cover drive magically. The ball races to the fence in no time. India 45/1 in 5.2 overs vs South Africa (149/5)

  • 9:16 PM IST

    FOUR! Kohli special! Fuller ball around off, Kohli uses his wrists and flicks it through the mid-on and mid-wicket gap and into the fence. First boundary for the Indian skipper. IND 40/1 in 4.5 overs, need 110 to win vs SA (149/5)

  • 9:13 PM IST

    First breakthrough for the visitors!

  • 9:13 PM IST

    OUT! Andile Phehlukwayo removes Rohit Sharma for 12. Phehlukwayo breaks the opening stand as he has got Rohit plumb in front of the stumps. Phehlukwayo dishes a fuller ball on middle, Rohit goes to flick but he is early into the shot. He misses to get any bat and is rapped in front of the timbers. Phehlukwayo appeals and the umpire doesn’t take much time to raise the finger. The Ball Tracker arrives and shows that it was dead in front. A crucial wicket for the visitors as Rohit was looking in good touch. India 33/1 in 4 overs, need 117 runs to win vs South Africa (149/5)

  • 9:04 PM IST

    FOUR! This time it’s Dhawan’s turn to join the action. Back-to-back boundaries for the left-hander. Rabada goes wide on a good length, Dhawan opens the bat face and through the slip cordon and into the third man fence. IND 29/0 in 2.3 overs vs SA (149/5)

  • 9:02 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Updates: SIX! Second maximum of the over, Rohit is timing the ball gloriously, what a player in white-ball cricket he is. A massive one from Rohit. Nortje bowls another short ball on middle and leg. Rohit gets in position and pulls it disdainfully into the mid-wicket fence. Don’t dare bowling Rohit on that line. India 21/0 in 1.5 overs vs South Africa (149/5)

  • 8:57 PM IST

    FOUR! First boundary of the innings for India. Shortish ball around off, Dhawan cuts it through point and the ball races to the fence. Nortje at third man hares at the ball, makes a diving stop. That looked close to the fence as he might have touched the rope while trying to pull the ball back into the play. The third umpire looks at it and signals a four. A great effort from the fielder but in vain. Dhawan is off the mark with that boundary. India 8/0 in 1 over, need 142 runs to win vs South Africa (149/5)

  • 8:56 PM IST

    WIDE! Another one down the leg side. Rohit looks to flick but the ball keeps going away from him. QdK can’t gather it cleanly behind the wicket and allows a leg bye as the ball goes towards short fine leg. India 3/0 in 0.4 overs vs South Africa (149/5)

  • 8:53 PM IST

    We are back for the run chase! Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan make their out to the middle along with the South African players. India need 150 runs to win. Will they be able to do it? Kagiso Rabada will start with the ball for the visitors.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali: With the first match being washed out, both India and South Africa will hope that the rain gods stay away from Mohali when the two teams meet each at the IS Bindra Stadium for the second T20I on Wednesday. The first match in Dharamsala had to be called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rains on Sunday evening, leaving fans all across the world disappointed.

As it is a three-match series, both teams would aim to put in their best effort in Mohali as they know that the winner would not lose the rubber. With the stakes so high, there is, therefore, not much scope for mistakes by either of the teams. The Men in Blue would be brimming with confidence following their superb show against the West Indies in their recent tour. India were absolutely ruthless against the West Indies, with only rain denying them a clean sweep of the Test, ODI and T20 series contested between the two teams. (READ FULL PREVIEW)

Date: September 18, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed.

South Africa (From): Quinton de Kock (wk/C), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde.