

















Load More

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali: India began their home season in an emphatic manner by crushing visitors South Africa by 7 wickets in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series in Mohali on Wednesday. After a washout in Dharamsala, Virat Kohli’s men needed very little time to put continue their dominant run in international cricket after the demolition of West Indies on their Carribean tour in August. The run only continued as the Men in Blue outclassed South Africa and took an unbeatable 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. Captain Kohli led from the front with the bat as he struck his 22nd T20I fifty in a well-paced knock. Kohli was untroubled throughout the knock as he hit 4 boundaries and a six and kept the scoreboard moving in a nonchalant manner. India gunned down a 150-run chase with 6 balls to spare. (READ FULL PREVIEW)

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score & Updates: IND (151/3 in 19 overs) beat SA (149/5) by 7 Wickets

Date: September 18, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed.

South Africa (From): Quinton de Kock (wk/C), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde.