Live Updates

  • 10:31 PM IST

    Another record on his name, what a player!

  • 10:30 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Updates: Shikhar Dhawan gives a quick interview to Sanjay Manjrekar, says that it was a good start for them and he was enjoying his batting. Feels it’s good to get a good start to the home season and is looking forward to more of the same. On facing the South African quicks, Dhawan replies that they practice a lot against good pace in the nets and that’s why they can counter the pace of the South African speedsters. Adds that it’s a good feeling to hit the balls nicely. On the catch that dismissed him, Dhawan says that it was an unbelievable catch and tells that he just appreciated Miller’s effort in his smile as he walked back.

  • 10:30 PM IST
    A walk in the park for India! They were never challenged in their run chase and scaled it down with utmost ease. It was a below-par target and once the Indian openers provided a brisk start, the visitors were on the back foot. Virat Kohli and his buddy from Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan then capitalized on the start and their partnership of 61 runs put the chase on bed. After yet another flop show from Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer calmly played his part in the last stand to see off the chase with Virat Kohli.
  • 10:21 PM IST

    Virat Kohli maintains his love-affair with Mohali and the ‘run-chases’!

  • 10:20 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: Game over! India wins by 7 wickets. Fuller ball on middle, Iyer hammers this down the ground and beats the long-on fielder. India (151/3) beat South Africa (149/5) by 7 wickets to take 1-0 lead in 3-match series. Kohli 72*, Dhawan 40

  • 10:20 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Updates: SIX! That should seal the game. On middle and leg, Kohli dances down the track and lifts this over the long-on fence for a maximum. Just having some fun it seems is the Indian skipper. With the six, Virat Kohli has become leading run-scorer in the T20 internationals.

  • 10:14 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Updates: SIX! Audacious hit from the Indian captain against one of the world’s most feared bowlers – Kagiso Rabada. What a shot this was. On the pads, Kohli flicks it over the square leg fence for a maximum. Rabada’s first ball to him and Kohli has hammered him for a six. India 137/3 in 18.1 overs, need 13 to win vs South Africa (149/5)

  • 10:09 PM IST

    FOUR! Through point this time. Short ball outside off, Kohli rocks back and crunches the square cut. The ball races to the deep point fence.

  • 10:08 PM IST

    “Routine Stuff” from the Indian Skipper, champion player!

  • 10:08 PM IST

    FOUR! Imperious from the skipper! Another half-century for Virat Kohli. He just relishes during the run chases and he is proving that again. He loves Mohali, doesn’t he. Good length ball outside off, Kohli makes room and punches it through the covers for a boundary. A top shot to get to his half-century. India 125/3 in 16.1 overs, need 25 more to win vs South Africa (149/5)

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali: India began their home season in an emphatic manner by crushing visitors South Africa by 7 wickets in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series in Mohali on Wednesday. After a washout in Dharamsala, Virat Kohli’s men needed very little time to put continue their dominant run in international cricket after the demolition of West Indies on their Carribean tour in August. The run only continued as the Men in Blue outclassed South Africa and took an unbeatable 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. Captain Kohli led from the front with the bat as he struck his 22nd T20I fifty in a well-paced knock. Kohli was untroubled throughout the knock as he hit 4 boundaries and a six and kept the scoreboard moving in a nonchalant manner. India gunned down a 150-run chase with 6 balls to spare. (READ FULL PREVIEW)

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score & Updates: IND (151/3 in 19 overs) beat SA (149/5) by 7 Wickets

Date: September 18, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed.

South Africa (From): Quinton de Kock (wk/C), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde.