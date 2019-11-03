Live Updates

  • 6:03 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs BAN: Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma has hinted that the hosts may field young faces in the three-match T20I series. In all probability, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dubey could make the cut in the playing XI vs Bangladesh.

  • 5:45 PM IST

    All smiles before the contest!

  • 5:44 PM IST

    Unsettled by the loss of Shakib Al Hasan due to a ban by the ICC, Bangladesh will have a huge task at their hands to stop the rampaging Team India in a three-match T20I series.

  • 5:43 PM IST

    Live Score India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: In T20Is, India have won all their eight matches against Bangladesh and it’s the second most one-sided rivalry after Pakistan-Zimbabwe.

  • 5:34 PM IST

    STAT ATTACK — Rohit Sharma will become the most capped male Indian player in T20Is. He’ll go past MS Dhoni and will play his 99th T20I.

  • 5:32 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs BAN: With a health-related emergency declared in the state, a big question mark is currently hovering over the 1st T20I between India and Bangladesh in Delhi.

  • 5:29 PM IST

    IND vs BAN Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to our live cricket blog of the first T20I between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I, New Delhi

The youngsters on the fringes will line up for another ICC T20 World Cup audition while a few seniors will try to get back into the groove when firm-favourite India take on Bangladesh in the smog-hit series-opener in Delhi on Sunday.

Questions have been raised over the rationale behind hosting the match in Delhi at a time when the national capital is battling post-Diwali air pollution but the BCCI ruled out shifting the tie at the last minute due to logistic issues. Bangladesh are not complaining but pollution, the resultant health concerns and the ban imposed on Bangladesh’s iconic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan just before the tour has definitely hogged more limelight in the build-up to the three-match series.

Match Preview

Bangladesh’s tour of India kicks off on Sunday, when they face each other in the first T20I at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Despite growing pollution in the city, the match has received the go-ahead. Without Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh will miss a vital player but skipper Mahmudullah has backed the younger crop of players to stand and delivery. Rohit Sharma, India’s stand-in skipper, believes Bangladesh can “beat”, not “upset” a team.

IND vs BAN Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Mohammad Naim, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider