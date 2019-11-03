Live Updates

  • 10:55 PM IST

    A win for Bangladesh at last. A win after 8 encounters. They came, they threatened, but could never pull it off. Finally, in November 2019, against a fairly weak Indian bowling line-up, Bangladesh have a win to show now against India in T20Is. It was not an easy deck to bat on and Bangladesh certainly struggled. They lost Liton Das early and even though Naim and Sarkar staged a partnership, it was not too quick. The next stand came between Rahim and Sarkar, whose partnership of 60 seemed like it was helping India more but then Rahim was dropped on 38 by Krunal Pandya and the game turned. Rahim then scored four successive boundaries in the next over and that was it.

  • 10:34 PM IST

    First win for Bangladesh against India in nine T20Is

  • 10:33 PM IST

    Live Score and Updates IND vs BAN: SIX! Bangladesh creates history! They get into the history books in style. The young Dube cannot produce a miracle on his debut. Maybe it was asking too much from him. Length ball on off, Mahmudullah comes down the track and whacks his pull over the wide long-on fence for a maximum. Bangladesh (154/3 in 19.3 overs) beat India (148/6) to record their first-ever T20I win. Mushfiqur 60*, Soumya 39, Chahal 1/24

  • 10:30 PM IST

    FOUR! Just 4 needed off the last over now. Take a bow, Mushfiqur. The pocket-sized dynamo has blasted so hard that it has put the Delhi crowd on the silent mood. Length ball on off, Rahim looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge. It goes wide of backward point and bets him away to the fence. Bangladesh 145/3 in 19 overs vs India (148/6)

  • 10:24 PM IST

    Live Cricket Updates India vs Bangladesh: FOUR! The ever-so reliable Mushfiqur Rahim gets to his fifty in style. Subdued celebration may be a lesson he has learnt from the past. The job is near done but not done yet. He gets to his milestone in a brilliant fashion. Full-on middle and leg, Rahim manages to ramp it over on the leg side for a boundary. Bangladesh 141/3 in 18.5 overs, need 8 runs to win vs India (148/6)

  • 10:21 PM IST

    FOUR! Mushfiqur Rahim picks the slower ball well and manages to fetch himself a boundary. It is on a length, Mushfiqur waits and then picks his pull behind square on the leg side for a boundary. 16 needed now from 9. BAN 133/3 in 18.3 overs vs IND (148/6)

  • 10:20 PM IST

    FOUR! Fine way to end the over! Landed outside off, a fraction too short, Mahmudullah backs away and punches it wide of long-off. Substitute Manish Pandey gives it a good chase from long-off and dives to his left, almost pulling it back in but misses. 13 from the over, one which started brilliantly for Chahal but then ended horribly. Bangladesh 127/3 in 18 overs vs India (148/6)

  • 10:17 PM IST

    Live Updates IND vs BAN: DROPPED, FOUR! Oh dear… Krunal Pandya has made an absolute mess of a sitter here. Full and outside off, Rahim gets down and plays a slog sweep. But there is not much elevation and the ball goes straight to Krunal Pandya at deep mid-wicket. For some reason, Pandya leaps and the ball bursts through his hands. Bounces just in front of the boundary. BAN 120/3 in 17.3 overs, need 29 to win vs IND

  • 10:12 PM IST

    OUT! Khaleel Ahmed removes Soumya Sarkar for 39. Bowled! The over started against Khaleel but it has ended in Khaleel’s favour. The off-cutter does the trick. It is on a length and it comes in off the deck too. Sarkar looks to dab it down to the third man. Not an ideal shot considering how close the ball was to the stumps. He misses and the ball goes onto hit off and middle. Bangladesh 114/3 in 17 overs, need 35 runs to win vs India (148/6)

  • 10:06 PM IST

    Live Cricket Updates: SIX! Absolutely thumped from Mushfiqur. A short ball into the head from Khaleel and Rahim almost falls over to the off-side hooking it high and mighty into the fine leg stand for six. Bangladesh 111/2 in 16.1 overs, need 38 runs to win vs India (148/6)

India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I, New Delhi

The youngsters on the fringes will line up for another ICC T20 World Cup audition while a few seniors will try to get back into the groove when firm-favourite India take on Bangladesh in the smog-hit series-opener in Delhi on Sunday.

Questions have been raised over the rationale behind hosting the match in Delhi at a time when the national capital is battling post-Diwali air pollution but the BCCI ruled out shifting the tie at the last minute due to logistic issues. Bangladesh are not complaining but pollution, the resultant health concerns and the ban imposed on Bangladesh’s iconic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan just before the tour has definitely hogged more limelight in the build-up to the three-match series.

Match Preview

Bangladesh’s tour of India kicks off on Sunday, when they face each other in the first T20I at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Despite growing pollution in the city, the match has received the go-ahead. Without Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh will miss a vital player but skipper Mahmudullah has backed the younger crop of players to stand and delivery. Rohit Sharma, India’s stand-in skipper, believes Bangladesh can “beat”, not “upset” a team.

IND vs BAN Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Mohammad Naim, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider