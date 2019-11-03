Live Updates

  • 7:55 PM IST

    India look for a steady partnership.

  • 7:54 PM IST

    Live Updates IND vs BAN: OUT! Aminul Islam removes Shreyas Iyer for 22. Iyer is dismissed after a cameo. Full and outside off, Shreyas backs himself to go inside out but while playing that shot, the bat turns in his hand a touch. Hence, he miscues his shot a touch. The ball goes high but does not quite have the legs. Mohammad Naim gets across from long-off to his left and makes it look really easy. India 73/3 in 11 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 7:51 PM IST

    Live Score and Updates IND vs BAN: FOUR! Outstanding placement. A full toss, around off, Iyer flicks it through mid-wicket. Mosaddek Hossain gets across to his left from deep mid-wicket while Mahmudullah gets across to his right from wide long-on. The latter dives but misses. India 67/2 in 9.5 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 7:46 PM IST

    SIX! HUMONGOUS! Shreyas Iyer is looking in mood today, he means business. Full and outside off from Islam, Shreyas gets under it and hammers it straight back over the bowler, over the sightscreen. India 60/2 in 9 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 7:40 PM IST

    Live Updates IND vs BAN: SIX! MAJESTIC! This was what Shreyas Iyer was trying on the fourth ball of this over. Still, pretty audacious given the time he has spent at the crease. Tossed up wide outside off, Iyer leans and lofts it over cover. The ball gathers pace and then goes into space beyond the cover boundary. India 44/2 in 7 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 7:39 PM IST

    Big scalp for the teenager!

  • 7:34 PM IST

    Live Score and Updates IND vs BAN: OUT! Aminul Islam removes KL Rahul for 15. Caught! Soft dismissal. Short and outside off, Rahul looks to cut but is surprised by the massive turn. Looks to check his shot and ends up spooning a simple catch to Mahmudullah at short extra cover. Another waste of an innings for Rahul. India 36/2 in 6.3 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 7:29 PM IST

    IND vs BAN Live Updates: FOUR! A boundary after 14 balls. Short and outside off from Mustafizur Rahman, Shikhar Dhawan cuts it through point and the ball races away! India 29/1 in 5 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 7:19 PM IST

    FOUR! Lovely shot. On a length outside off, Rahul punches this on the up, through the covers and finds the gap. Important runs for the hosts. India 18/1 in 2.4 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 7:12 PM IST

    Exciting clash on the cards for all cricket lovers!

India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I, New Delhi

The youngsters on the fringes will line up for another ICC T20 World Cup audition while a few seniors will try to get back into the groove when firm-favourite India take on Bangladesh in the smog-hit series-opener in Delhi on Sunday.

Questions have been raised over the rationale behind hosting the match in Delhi at a time when the national capital is battling post-Diwali air pollution but the BCCI ruled out shifting the tie at the last minute due to logistic issues. Bangladesh are not complaining but pollution, the resultant health concerns and the ban imposed on Bangladesh’s iconic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan just before the tour has definitely hogged more limelight in the build-up to the three-match series.

Match Preview

Bangladesh’s tour of India kicks off on Sunday, when they face each other in the first T20I at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Despite growing pollution in the city, the match has received the go-ahead. Without Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh will miss a vital player but skipper Mahmudullah has backed the younger crop of players to stand and delivery. Rohit Sharma, India’s stand-in skipper, believes Bangladesh can “beat”, not “upset” a team.

IND vs BAN Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Mohammad Naim, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider