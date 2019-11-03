Live Updates

  • 9:30 PM IST

    Live Updates India vs Bangladesh: OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal removes Mohammad Naim for 26. Pressure. Three dot balls and that brought about this shot. Full and around off, nicely tossed up, Naim looks to play the slog sweep but skies this miles in the air. Shikhar Dhawan at long-on and someone from mid-wicket come for the catch but Gabbar calls for it and takes it nicely. Then does the Gabbar celebration, patting his left leg. The well-set Naim is gone. Bangladesh 54/2 in 8 overs, need 95 runs to win vs India (148/6)

  • 9:20 PM IST

    FOUR! Absolutely murdered, stunning shot by Sarkar. What a way to greet a new bowler. Soumya jumps out of his crease gets to the pitch of the length ball and crashes it through the covers. Rohit Sharma at short extra cover dives to his left but the ball is too quick for him. BAN 49/1 in 6.1 overs, need 100 to win vs IND

  • 9:15 PM IST

    Decent start by the tourists!

  • 9:15 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs BAN: SIX! Innovative from Soumya Sarkar. Full and around the middle, Sarkar brings out his reverse sweep and gets it miles over backward point. Bangladesh 38/1 in 5.1 overs, need 111 runs to win vs India (148/6)

  • 9:12 PM IST

    FOUR! MARVELLOUS! Half volley, too wide outside off, Naim reaches out and plays a full-blooded drive but with grace, wide of mid-off and to the left of cover. Bangladesh need 117 more from 91 balls now.

  • 9:08 PM IST

    Another tidy over from Sundar. It was down the leg side, Naim misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads to short third man. Sarkar charges down for the single but is sent back. Chahal at short third man looks to throw but Rohit Sharma at first slip comes in his way, who ducks just in time. Sundar then signals to Chahal to just calm down and not throw. BAN 20/1 in 4 overs, need 129 runs to win vs IND (148/6)

  • 9:00 PM IST

    In the air, but safe! Outside off, turning away, Naim looks to punch but is not in control. The ball goes between cover and point and the batsmen take a couple. Tidy start from Sundar – just 4 runs from the over. Bangladesh 13/1 in 2 overs, need 136 runs to win vs India (148/6)

  • 8:59 PM IST

    Live Score and Updates IND vs BAN: OUT! Deepak Chahar draws the first blood for the hosts. A bit of indecision for Liton Das. A length ball outside off, Das looks to punch but is not sure whether to go aerial or play it along the ground. In the end, just plays tame chip shot which finds KL moving to his left from cover. 141 needed from 115 balls.

  • 8:53 PM IST

    FOUR! Nicely done. Full and on middle, Liton Das flicks it through mid-wicket and the outfield does the rest. Bangladesh 6/0 in 0.2 overs vs India (148/6)

  • 8:51 PM IST

    IND vs BAN Live Updates: The players are back out in the middle. Liton Das and Mohammad Naim are the openers for Bangladesh. Deepak Chahar will bowl with the new ball first up.

India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I, New Delhi

The youngsters on the fringes will line up for another ICC T20 World Cup audition while a few seniors will try to get back into the groove when firm-favourite India take on Bangladesh in the smog-hit series-opener in Delhi on Sunday.

Questions have been raised over the rationale behind hosting the match in Delhi at a time when the national capital is battling post-Diwali air pollution but the BCCI ruled out shifting the tie at the last minute due to logistic issues. Bangladesh are not complaining but pollution, the resultant health concerns and the ban imposed on Bangladesh’s iconic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan just before the tour has definitely hogged more limelight in the build-up to the three-match series.

Match Preview

Bangladesh’s tour of India kicks off on Sunday, when they face each other in the first T20I at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Despite growing pollution in the city, the match has received the go-ahead. Without Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh will miss a vital player but skipper Mahmudullah has backed the younger crop of players to stand and delivery. Rohit Sharma, India’s stand-in skipper, believes Bangladesh can “beat”, not “upset” a team.

IND vs BAN Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Mohammad Naim, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider