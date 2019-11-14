Live Updates

  • 8:29 AM IST

    Mind Games? Ahead of the first Test, Virat Kohli rated India’s fast bowling unit as the best in the world and heaped special Praise on Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

  • 8:27 AM IST

    Good Morning all, we still have time for the kickoff. Till then, read our PREVIEW which explains how the two teams are positioned ahead of the first Test.

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1: What to Expect

It’s game time, folks/ Hello and welcome to Day 1 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh to be played at Indore’s Holkar Stadium. This obviously is the first – the more low-profile of the two Tests – since all the focus is on the historic Day-Night second Test. But as Virat Kohli rightly pointed out, before the team dwells into the complications of the pink ball, there is a red-ball Test to play and India, who last lost at Test at home in early 2017 are looking favourites to extend their supremacy at home.

Bangladesh are not expected to do great things, especially in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. They are hurting from the loss against Afghanistan not too long ago and under Mominul Haque, will be eyeing a fresh start. All that a a lot more to come. Follow this space to stay updated.