India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1: What to Expect

It’s game time, folks/ Hello and welcome to Day 1 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh to be played at Indore’s Holkar Stadium. This obviously is the first – the more low-profile of the two Tests – since all the focus is on the historic Day-Night second Test. But as Virat Kohli rightly pointed out, before the team dwells into the complications of the pink ball, there is a red-ball Test to play and India, who last lost at Test at home in early 2017 are looking favourites to extend their supremacy at home.

Bangladesh are not expected to do great things, especially in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. They are hurting from the loss against Afghanistan not too long ago and under Mominul Haque, will be eyeing a fresh start. All that a a lot more to come. Follow this space to stay updated.