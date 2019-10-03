Live Updates

  • 3:22 PM IST

    WICKET: India lose another. Extra flight from Maharaj does it for South Africa as they are rewarded with Hanuma Vihari’s wicket here. Chips down the track but miscues it to Dean Elgar down at long-off. India looking to get quick runs, indicating a declaration but are losing wickets in the process. The last three have gone down for 26 runs.

  • 2:45 PM IST

    A shared session one can say this one as the South Africans managed to get 4 wickets in the session. However, not before giving away 126 runs. Agarwal looked in fluent best during his maiden double ton in Tests. He along with Kohli and Rahane added two fifty partnerships to pile on the runs.

  • 2:44 PM IST
    Finally an productive session for South Africa.
  • 2:43 PM IST

    EDGED BUT SAFE! Tossed up outside off, Vihari looks to block this one out but gets a thick outside edge on it as the ball goes past du Plessis past first slip. The ball rolls towards third man for a couple.

  • 2:42 PM IST

    FOUR! Superb shot by Vihari, looks like a shot from a person who is in good touch. Full and tossed up outside off, Vihari drives this one through the cover region for a boundary.

  • 2:30 PM IST

    OUT! CAUGHT! Another magnificent innings comes to an end and this time it is Agarwal who departs. This is another full toss outside off, Mayank looks to drag this one from wide outside off towards mid-wicket. He looks to sweep this one wide of mid-wicket but Mayank fails to do so. Dane Piedt in the deep runs to his right, a bit forward and takes the catch. The South African players congratulate him as he walks off the pitch.

  • 2:30 PM IST

    FOUR! Full toss outside off, Agarwal accepts the gift and drives this one through the cover region for a boundary.

  • 2:23 PM IST

    OUT! CAUGHT! Rahane departs now! Brilliant captaincy by Faf du Plessis but Rahane shouldn’t be falling for that after being such an experienced batsman. Maharaj floats this one outside off, inviting the batsman to come down the track and Rahane obliges. He comes down the track and tries to loft this one over the man at cover but he fails to do so and hands a simple catch to Temba Bavuma. Rahane also departs after forming a 50-run stand with Agarwal as India look to accelerate.

  • 2:23 PM IST

    FOUR! Beautiful shot! Rahane comes down the track, converts this full ball into a full toss and smashes this towards the cover region for a boundary. The boundary brigs up the 50-run stand between the two.

  • 2:23 PM IST

    SIX! Another one on middle and off, Agarwal comes down the track and converts this one into a full toss and launches it into the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.

Hello everyone and a warm welcome to Day 2 of the first Test between India and South Africa at Vizag. India vs South Africa, India vs South Africa Live, Live Cricket Score. If you’re an Indian fan, you couldn’t have asked for anything more than how the opening day panned out for India. Rohit Sharma enjoyed his promotion as an opener with a sparkling century, while Mayank Agarwal played an equally crucial role to propel India to a strong 202 without loss. India vs South Africa, India vs South Africa Live, Live Cricket Score. With India looking set to cross the 300-run margin, bad light, accompanied by the dreaded rain forced an early finish – almost 90 minutes before the scheduled close of play.

But the good news is… that was yesterday. And we’re due for an early start today, despite the threats of shower. Stay tuned… live action will come to you shortly. Until then, in case you missed out on Day 1, we’ve got you covered below.

India’s newest Test opener, Rohit Sharma, celebrated his promotion with a sparkling century against South Africa during the first Test in Visakhapatnam. The century was Rohit’s fourth in Tests and one which led India to a position of dominance at 202 without loss before bad light, followed by heavy rain forced early stumps on Day 1. Rohit smacked 12 boundaries and five sixes, bringing up the three-figure digit off 154 balls.

One over before tea, the umpires decided that the light wasn’t good enough to continue play. Shortly after the players returned to the dressing rooms, it began pouring down in Vizag. The covers were brought on, covering most of the ground but after one hour of constant rain, play was called off almost 90 minutes before the scheduled close of play.

Rohit emerged as the star for India. He began his knock with a boundary off the second ball – a cut that raced past the vacant gully region. He and fellow opener Mayank Agarwal played out the new ball, which offered some initial movement for the South Africa pacers. However, once the ball lost its shine, Rohit took control, batting with an impressive control rate of more than 90 percent and bringing up a half-century off 84 balls.

Rohit gave spinners the stick, scoring all his sixes against them. His first two sixes came off the bowling of Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt. On 81, Rohit waded back-to-back sixes off Piedt to enter the 90s. With a cut, Rohit came back for a double to become only the fourth Indian batsman to score a century in his first Test as opener, joining Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw.

It’s been the perfect two sessions for India ever since Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first on a surface that is likely to deteriorate quickly. Rohit and Agarwal also recorded India’s first century-plus stand in Tests in 24 innings – since their one-off Test against Afghanistan in June 2018. The two also added India’s first 200-run stand for the opening wicket in 81 innings – Dhawan and Murali Vijay had done so against Bangladesh in Fatullah in 2015.

This was also Rohit’s sixth consecutive fifty-plus score in India in addition to all four his centuries coming on home soil. His partner Agarwal is 14 short of a maiden hundred, batting on 84 off 183 balls with 11 boundaries and two sixes.

