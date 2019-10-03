Live Updates

  • 2:03 PM IST

    Maharaj has a change of ends.

  • 2:03 PM IST

    DRINKS! The wicket of King Kohli may have raised the South Africans’ morale but Rahane and Agarwal have continued to chip away. Dane Piedt to continue bowling after the Drinks break. It will be interesting to see what will be the approach of the Proteas from here on in.

  • 1:51 PM IST

    SIX! Tossed up on middle and off, Mayank charges down the track and launches it over the head of the bowler for a maximum. Moves to the 190s.

  • 1:24 PM IST

    OUT! CAUGHT! What happened on that ball? It just hit the deck and paused for a lifetime! Kohli is in disbelief as he sees Muthusamy take the easiest of catches that he will get in his life. Muthusamy bowls this one short and on middle and off, Kohli looks to tuck this one towards the leg side but is early into the shot due to the ball sticking onto the surface. It takes the leading edge of Kohli’s bat and goes straight back towards Muthusamy who takes a dolly. He gets the wicket of the Indian skipper as he departs for 20 off 40 balls.

  • 1:24 PM IST

    SIX! 50 partnership for Agarwal and Kohli! Floated on middle and off, Agarwal clears his front leg and launches this one down the ground, over the bowler’s head for a maximum.

  • 1:24 PM IST

    FOUR! Tossed up invitingly outside off, Mayank came on the front foot to launch it for a boundary over covers.

  • 1:08 PM IST

    FOUR! Maharaj bowls this one down the leg side, Agarwal plays the paddle sweep and the ball races towards the fine leg boundary.

  • 12:56 PM IST

    FOUR! 150 up for Agarwal. Strays, on to the pads and MA gleefully accepts. Flicks it to the fine leg boundary. To bring up his maiden 150.

  • 12:50 PM IST

    FOUR! Typical Kohli! Full and floated on the middle and off pole, Kohli maneuvers and flicks this one through mid-wicket for a boundary.

  • 12:28 PM IST

    FOUR! King Kohli on song now! This one is fuller and just outside the off pole line, Kohli gets on the front foot and creams this one through mid off for his first boundary of the innings.

Hello everyone and a warm welcome to Day 2 of the first Test between India and South Africa at Vizag. If you're an Indian fan, you couldn't have asked for anything more than how the opening day panned out for India. Rohit Sharma enjoyed his promotion as an opener with a sparkling century, while Mayank Agarwal played an equally crucial role to propel India to a strong 202 without loss. With India looking set to cross the 300-run margin, bad light, accompanied by the dreaded rain forced an early finish – almost 90 minutes before the scheduled close of play.

But the good news is… that was yesterday. And we’re due for an early start today, despite the threats of shower. Stay tuned… live action will come to you shortly. Until then, in case you missed out on Day 1, we’ve got you covered below.

India’s newest Test opener, Rohit Sharma, celebrated his promotion with a sparkling century against South Africa during the first Test in Visakhapatnam. The century was Rohit’s fourth in Tests and one which led India to a position of dominance at 202 without loss before bad light, followed by heavy rain forced early stumps on Day 1. Rohit smacked 12 boundaries and five sixes, bringing up the three-figure digit off 154 balls.

One over before tea, the umpires decided that the light wasn’t good enough to continue play. Shortly after the players returned to the dressing rooms, it began pouring down in Vizag. The covers were brought on, covering most of the ground but after one hour of constant rain, play was called off almost 90 minutes before the scheduled close of play.

Rohit emerged as the star for India. He began his knock with a boundary off the second ball – a cut that raced past the vacant gully region. He and fellow opener Mayank Agarwal played out the new ball, which offered some initial movement for the South Africa pacers. However, once the ball lost its shine, Rohit took control, batting with an impressive control rate of more than 90 percent and bringing up a half-century off 84 balls.

Rohit gave spinners the stick, scoring all his sixes against them. His first two sixes came off the bowling of Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt. On 81, Rohit waded back-to-back sixes off Piedt to enter the 90s. With a cut, Rohit came back for a double to become only the fourth Indian batsman to score a century in his first Test as opener, joining Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw.

It’s been the perfect two sessions for India ever since Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first on a surface that is likely to deteriorate quickly. Rohit and Agarwal also recorded India’s first century-plus stand in Tests in 24 innings – since their one-off Test against Afghanistan in June 2018. The two also added India’s first 200-run stand for the opening wicket in 81 innings – Dhawan and Murali Vijay had done so against Bangladesh in Fatullah in 2015.

This was also Rohit’s sixth consecutive fifty-plus score in India in addition to all four his centuries coming on home soil. His partner Agarwal is 14 short of a maiden hundred, batting on 84 off 183 balls with 11 boundaries and two sixes.

