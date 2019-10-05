

Hello everyone and a very warm welcomes from us here on India.com. Welcome to Day 4 coverage of the 1st Test between India and South Africa in Vizag. Friday was all about South Africa – finally, a day where they dominated two sessions. Heroic centuries from Deal Elgar and Quinton de Kock ensured South Africa not only avoided the follow-on but gave them a total they’ll be reasonably happy with.

South Africa will resume Day 4 on 385/8, behind India by 117 runs. With two days remaining, a draw is lurking. But on a spinning, deteriorating surface, you just can’t say. R Ashwin, who already has a five-wicket-haul, will be looking to wipe out the tail as early as possible, after which it will be up to the Indian batsmen how quickly they score runs in the second innings.