  • 3:51 PM IST

    OUT! CAUGHT! Finally India get the breakthrough! Brilliant catch by Pujara and the partnership of 164 runs has been broken by Jadeja as he gets his 200th TEST WICKET! This was a floated ball outside off in the rough, Elgar goes for the slog sweep over the mid-wicket fence.

  • 3:24 PM IST

    FOUR! Tossed up just outside off, Elgar opens the face of his bat and guides this one towards third man for a boundary.

  • 3:24 PM IST

    EDGED AND FOUR! Chance but in the vacant first slip region. Don’t know why there is a wide first slip in place but not the mandatory one. A good short of a length ball outside off by Ishant, Elgar tries to keep it down but it goes off the shoulder of the bat towards the vacant first slip region and into the third man fence.

  • 3:23 PM IST

    Welcome back to the third session on Day 3. South Africa have crawled their way back into the contest and India have a lot to ponder about right now with Quinton de Kock and Dean Elgar at the crease. Virat Kohli has his troops in a huddle and is giving them a pep talk. Ravichandran Ashwin will start the proceedings for the final session. Dean Elgar facing the first ball.

  • 2:53 PM IST
    Nothing much happened in this session, but the odd ball has started to keep low. Kohli will be relieved from inside that he will not have to choose to enforce follow-on or not. But he will want his bowlers to get a breakthrough and then run through the lower middle order. Join us back at 3 pm local (0930 GMT).

    A dominant session for the Proteas. Not just a good one. They have scored 139 runs in 37 overs, for the loss of just Faf du Plessis. They have come close to avoiding the follow-on on merit, which is by no means, an easy task in India.
  • 2:42 PM IST

    RSA 292/5 (87.0 Ovs) | India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Live Test Match

  • 2:34 PM IST

    FOUR! Tossed up outside off, de Kock waits on the back foot and guides the down to third man for a boundary. Deft touch really..

  • 2:33 PM IST

    FOUR! Just over and dear me, Jadeja collides into the barriers! But he is fine. Full and outside off, de Kock leans and lofts it over cover. Jadeja runs back but cannot get there. Then, he cannot control his speed and crashes into the boards.

  • 2:33 PM IST

    Ravindra Jadeja goes off the field. Seems to be a cut there on his right hand. Umesh Yadav replaces him on the field while Hanuma Vihari replaces him with the ball. 8-1-29-0 so far.

  • 2:14 PM IST

    FOUR! Up and over. Full and outside off, de Kock stays leg side of the ball and lofts it over cover for a boundary!

A very good morning to all. Welcome to Day 3 of the India-South Africa Test being played at Vizag. The story so far has been pretty one-sided. It’s been India throughout the first two days of this Test match. After a double century from Mayank Agarwal grinded South Africa into the ground, it was upto India’s spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin to trouble their top order. By stumps on Day 2, South Africa had lost Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn and nightwatchman Dane Piedt and were 39/3. Can they put up a fight on Day 3? Live action coming up shortly.

India started from where they left off yesterday with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal continuing to milk the runs before Rohit Sharma was dismissed. The other batsmen chipped in with valuable runs before declaring the score on 502 for 7.

India managed to take three wickets as well before the end of day’s play which has sweetened the things up further for the hosts. The spinners, Ashwin and Jadeja were on target from the word go and picked up three wickets among them. Shami and Ishant bowled few overs with the ball and they were good with their lines and lengths.

 
Another day which has been dominated by India! They swelled their score to above 500 which is a good score on this track which has started to take turn.

