Live Updates

  • 12:47 PM IST

    OUT! Caught! Finally a wicket falls. It seemed like it would not happen when Faf and Elgar were playing but it has happened.

  • 12:40 PM IST

    RSA 174/4 (56.4 Ovs) | India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Live Test Match

  • 12:40 PM IST

    FOUR! Full ball on middle and leg. Elgar stands tall and flicks it to the mid-wicket boundary. A very confident shot.

  • 12:40 PM IST

    FOUR! Fine shot. A bit of a top spinner, outside off, Faf gets down and mows a slog sweep, through mid-wicket. There is Ravindra Jadeja at deep mid-wicket, 15-20 yards inside the circle but the ball is finer, to his right.

  • 12:40 PM IST

    FOUR! This time he connects well. Full and around off, Elgar lofts it over mid on for a boundary!

  • 12:39 PM IST

    We are back for the second session! Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis make their way out to the middle. Shami to begin the proceedings for the hosts with Dean Elgar on strike.

  • 12:39 PM IST
    The hosts, on the other hand, were not up to the mark today especially the spinners as they were put off their lengths by some attacking play from the South African batsmen out in the middle. Ishant Sharma bowled well and was rewarded with the wicket of Bavuma. India are still ahead in the game but would look to get quick wickets after the Lunch break. Join us in a while for all the action.

    The visitors although lost the wicket of Bavuma early, du Plessis and Elgar have stitched a magnificent stand which has got them to a score of above 150. Elgar is on course to his 12th Test ton while du Plessis is close to his half-ton. They still have a lot of work to do and need to continue the good work after the break.

    First session which has belonged to the Proteas in this Test match. They have played counter-attacking cricket and have added 114 runs in 30 overs with the loss of just one wicket.
  • 11:35 AM IST

    First session which has belonged to the Proteas. They have played counter-attacking cricket and have added 114 runs in 30 overs with the loss of just one wicket.

  • 11:32 AM IST

    FOUR! Good shot by Faf! Flatter on middle and leg, du Plessis goes into his crease and flicks this one towards square leg. Kuldeep Yadav, the substitute fielder gives it a chase but can’t keep it in play as the ball crosses the fence.

  • 11:21 AM IST

    FOUR! Fuller and on the pads, Faf just clips it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Great strokeplay by the South African skipper.

India vs South Africa Live Score

A very good morning to all. Welcome to Day 3 of the India-South Africa Test being played at Vizag. The story so far has been pretty one-sided. It’s been India throughout the first two days of this Test match. After a double century from Mayank Agarwal grinded South Africa into the ground, it was upto India’s spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin to trouble their top order. By stumps on Day 2, South Africa had lost Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn and nightwatchman Dane Piedt and were 39/3. Can they put up a fight on Day 3? Live action coming up shortly.

Live Score Ind vs SA

India started from where they left off yesterday with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal continuing to milk the runs before Rohit Sharma was dismissed. The other batsmen chipped in with valuable runs before declaring the score on 502 for 7.

LIVE Cricket Score

India managed to take three wickets as well before the end of day’s play which has sweetened the things up further for the hosts. The spinners, Ashwin and Jadeja were on target from the word go and picked up three wickets among them. Shami and Ishant bowled few overs with the ball and they were good with their lines and lengths.

 
Another day which has been dominated by India! They swelled their score to above 500 which is a good score on this track which has started to take turn.

India vs South Africa Live Score | Live Score Ind vs SA | LIVE Cricket Score