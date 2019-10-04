Live Updates

  • 11:21 AM IST

    FOUR! Fuller and on the pads, Faf just clips it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Great strokeplay by the South African skipper.

  • 11:21 AM IST

    SIX! Second six of the over for Elgar! Flighted ball on middle, Elgar comes down the track and lofts this over the bowler’s head for a huge maximum. 16 runs have come off the over.

  • 11:21 AM IST

    FOUR! Loopy delivery on miiddle and leg, Elgar flicks it fine towards the fine leg region for a boundary.

  • 11:21 AM IST

    TOP EDGE AND SIX! Flighted delivery on off, Elgar plays a slog sweep towards the deep mid-wicket region and the ball lands on the fence on the full. The fielder from deep square leg runs in but does not reach it. The umpires check whether it is a maximum or a four. Replays roll in and it is deemed a maximum.

  • 11:20 AM IST

    Ravindra Jadeja to Dean Elgar. no run, Close one! Elgar shuffles across the wicket and tries to flick the ball towards the leg side. It skids on and Elgar misses the ball. However, luckily for Elgar, the ball also missed the leg pole. Lucky for him!

  • 10:58 AM IST

    FOUR! This is pitched outside off, du Plessis looks to defend it but goes off the outside edge towards the third man region. The fielders give it a chase but are unable to keep the ball in play and a boundary is signalled.

  • 10:58 AM IST

    FOUR! Beautiful shot from Elgar! Flighted ball on off, Elgar lunges forward and drives this through the cover fielder for a boundary.

  • 10:57 AM IST

    FIFTY! 14th Test fifty for Elgar! This has been an excellent innings from Elgar as he has looked at ease. Full delivery on middle, Elgar drives this to long on and takes a single. He knows that his job is only half done and should be looking to continue on to score a big one.

  • 10:43 AM IST

    FOUR! Swept away! This has happened time and again by Ashwin today and du Plessis is the man who is counter-attacking him.

  • 10:43 AM IST

    FOUR! Great execution by Elgar! Floated delivery outside off, Dean gets down on one knee and slog sweeps this one over backward square leg for a boundary.

A very good morning to all. Welcome to Day 3 of the India-South Africa Test being played at Vizag. The story so far has been pretty one-sided. It’s been India throughout the first two days of this Test match. After a double century from Mayank Agarwal grinded South Africa into the ground, it was upto India’s spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin to trouble their top order. By stumps on Day 2, South Africa had lost Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn and nightwatchman Dane Piedt and were 39/3. Can they put up a fight on Day 3? Live action coming up shortly.

India started from where they left off yesterday with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal continuing to milk the runs before Rohit Sharma was dismissed. The other batsmen chipped in with valuable runs before declaring the score on 502 for 7.

India managed to take three wickets as well before the end of day’s play which has sweetened the things up further for the hosts. The spinners, Ashwin and Jadeja were on target from the word go and picked up three wickets among them. Shami and Ishant bowled few overs with the ball and they were good with their lines and lengths.

 
Another day which has been dominated by India! They swelled their score to above 500 which is a good score on this track which has started to take turn.

