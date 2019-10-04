

















Load More

India vs South Africa Live Score

A very good morning to all. Welcome to Day 3 of the India-South Africa Test being played at Vizag. The story so far has been pretty one-sided. It’s been India throughout the first two days of this Test match. After a double century from Mayank Agarwal grinded South Africa into the ground, it was upto India’s spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin to trouble their top order. By stumps on Day 2, South Africa had lost Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn and nightwatchman Dane Piedt and were 39/3. Can they put up a fight on Day 3? Live action coming up shortly.

India started from where they left off yesterday with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal continuing to milk the runs before Rohit Sharma was dismissed. The other batsmen chipped in with valuable runs before declaring the score on 502 for 7.

LIVE Cricket Score India managed to take three wickets as well before the end of day’s play which has sweetened the things up further for the hosts. The spinners, Ashwin and Jadeja were on target from the word go and picked up three wickets among them. Shami and Ishant bowled few overs with the ball and they were good with their lines and lengths.

Another day which has been dominated by India! They swelled their score to above 500 which is a good score on this track which has started to take turn.

India vs South Africa Live Score | Live Score Ind vs SA | LIVE Cricket Score