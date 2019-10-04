Live Updates

  • 5:12 PM IST

    During the first session of the day, everyone expected India to come in and roll over the visitors’ batting lineup. However, after the early wicket of Temba Bavuma, the real resistance for them began.

  • 5:04 PM IST

    IT’S STUMPS ON DAY THREE! South Africa end the day at 385/8. A totally unexpected turnaround as South Africa have fought their way back into the game as they end on 385/8.

  • 4:47 PM IST

    Ravichandran Ashwin to Vernon Philander. out. OUT! South Africa have lost their eighth wicket. BOWLED! 5-fer for Ashwin! Normal services have resumed. India’s number 1 off spinner has come back after a long absence in style. This is the 27th time in 67 Tests that Ashwin has taken a 5-fer. Beautifully looped outside off, fuller in length, Philander is enticed and goes for the drive. But the ball spins a long way, takes the inside edge and hits the top of middle and leg sticks. India closing in on batting again but they might want South Africa to bat at least another 2 overs tonight. Else, the hosts might have to bat for a couple of overs.

  • 4:43 PM IST

    Ishant Sharma is going off the field now. 3 runs, Shortish this time outside off, Muthusamy cuts this one towards point. Ishant from backward point, runs to his left, puts in a dive like a football player trying to stop the ball with his feet but is unable to do so and also injures himself a bit in that attempt. The physio is out again. Ishant doing some stretching.

  • 4:38 PM IST

    Some trouble for Hanuma Vihari here. A slight break in play! Looks like Vihari has been hurt as he is seen on the camera holding his wrist.

  • 4:31 PM IST

    Ravichandran Ashwin to Quinton De Kock. out, OUT! BOWLED! Going away, miss. going away, miss. Coming in, Hit! Beauty from Ashwin. Really set up de Kock nicely. After missing the previous two balls due to the away spin, Quinton comes forward to cover the line on this one. But this does not turn. Goes straight on, is a bit quicker, hence slides through, takes the pad and hits the stumps! Nelson strikes for de Kock and South Africa. Fabulous knock though. The deficit is 132.

  • 4:30 PM IST

    NOT OUT! Shami comes steaming in, it jags back in with the angle. Muthusamy tries to defend it but it goes beneath his bat. He gets hit on the front pad and the Indian players put in a loud appeal. The umpire is unmoved though.

  • 4:11 PM IST

    Ravichandran Ashwin to Quinton De Kock. SIX, SIX! HUNDRED FOR DE KOCK! What a shot to get to your ton!

  • 4:10 PM IST

    DRINKS BREAK. The game is nicely poised now. India looking to hurry into the Protean tail while the South Africans keen to get the deficit into double digits. Or try and bat through the day.

  • 4:10 PM IST

    Ravichandran Ashwin to Senuran Muthusamy. no run, Appeal for a catch but it is turned down. No bat at all. Full and outside off, Muthusamy gets across to defend but misses. The ball hits his pads and lobs to second slip. A catch appeal ensues but turned down.

India vs South Africa Live Score

A very good morning to all. Welcome to Day 3 of the India-South Africa Test being played at Vizag. The story so far has been pretty one-sided. It’s been India throughout the first two days of this Test match. After a double century from Mayank Agarwal grinded South Africa into the ground, it was upto India’s spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin to trouble their top order. By stumps on Day 2, South Africa had lost Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn and nightwatchman Dane Piedt and were 39/3. Can they put up a fight on Day 3? Live action coming up shortly.

Live Score Ind vs SA

India started from where they left off yesterday with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal continuing to milk the runs before Rohit Sharma was dismissed. The other batsmen chipped in with valuable runs before declaring the score on 502 for 7.

LIVE Cricket Score

India managed to take three wickets as well before the end of day’s play which has sweetened the things up further for the hosts. The spinners, Ashwin and Jadeja were on target from the word go and picked up three wickets among them. Shami and Ishant bowled few overs with the ball and they were good with their lines and lengths.

 
Another day which has been dominated by India! They swelled their score to above 500 which is a good score on this track which has started to take turn.

India vs South Africa Live Score | Live Score Ind vs SA | LIVE Cricket Score