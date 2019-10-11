







Load More

India vs South Africa Live Score

India vs South Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day two of the 2nd test between India and South Africa in Pune on Friday. A day that clearly belonged to India. After winning the toss and opting to bat, the hosts did not get off to a good start. Live Cricket Score India vs South Africa. Losing the Man of the Match from the previous game early on. India vs South Africa Live Score. It looked like on a green looking wicket South Africa would make the hosts pay but Pujara and Mayank Agarwal had other ideas. Live Score Ind vs SA. The duo added 138-run stand for the second wicket and solidified the innings with both the batters getting to their respective fifties.Pujara though fell against the run of play. Kohli replaced him out in the middle and played second fiddle to Mayank who got his second century of the series. Unlike the first innings of the first Test, he could not convert this into a double ton and fell prey to Rabada. Rahane and Kohli then took their time. The captain and vice-captain of the side then added unbeaten 75-runs before bad lights ended play.

Live Score Ind vs SA

It was a gruesome and tiring day for the South African bowlers. They started off were not consistent with them. They were on and off throughout the day. Kagiso Rabada did not start the day well but at the end of the day was the only bowler to get all 3 wickets. Nortje was impressive with his pace on debut but struggled for consistency. Philander bowled well but had nothing to show for it. Faf du Plessis would be looking for a better showing on Day 2 from his bowlers.

LIVE Cricket Score

So the day belonged to India but there were some positives for the South Africans as well. Will South Africa find a way to restrict India under 400 or will India continue to pile on the South African misery?