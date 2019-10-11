Live Updates

  • 1:05 PM IST

    150 up for Virat Kohli, reaches there with a four. A double-century now?

  • 12:32 PM IST

    Over 116.6: WICKET! South Africa have finally taken a wicket this morning. Keshav Maharaj has struck to remove Ajinkya Rahane, stumped on 59 off 168. India 375/4

  • 12:17 PM IST

    Second session gets underway. Senuran Muthusamy and Kagiso Rabada start the proceedings for South Africa.

  • 11:38 AM IST

    LUNCH on Day 2 – This has been India’s session. Virat Kohli reached his century, first in 10 innings, after Ajinkya Rahane hit fifty. They have taken the total to 356/3 in 113 overs. A wicketless session for South Africa ends.

  • 11:18 AM IST

    CENTURY FOR VIRAT KOHLI! With a four, Kohli completes hos 26th century in Test cricket. This is his 19th hundred as Test captain and is now level with Australia legend Ricky Ponting. Graeme Smith has the most – 25 – hundreds as Test captain.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    105.1: FIFTY for Ajinkya Rahane – reaches the milestone with a single off Anrich Nortje. India 338/3

  • 10:25 AM IST

    An expensive over from Kagiso Rabada – a boundary each to Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane makes it eight 10 from it. Score 308/3 in 97 overs

  • 10:07 AM IST

    IND 291/3 (93.2 Ovs) | India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Live Test Match

  • 9:49 AM IST

    EDGED AND FOUR! Almost, almost Philander did the trick for South Africa here! Bowls a good length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty.

  • 9:41 AM IST

    Kagiso Rabada to Ajinkya Rahane, no ball, no run, No ball! Rabada oversteps in the first over of Day 2. Bowls a rank one down the leg side, Rahane looks to flick but can’t get his bat on it.

India vs South Africa Live Score

India vs South Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day two of the 2nd test between India and South Africa in Pune on Friday. A day that clearly belonged to India. After winning the toss and opting to bat, the hosts did not get off to a good start. Live Cricket Score India vs South Africa. Losing the Man of the Match from the previous game early on. India vs South Africa Live Score. It looked like on a green looking wicket South Africa would make the hosts pay but Pujara and Mayank Agarwal had other ideas. Live Score Ind vs SA. The duo added 138-run stand for the second wicket and solidified the innings with both the batters getting to their respective fifties.Pujara though fell against the run of play. Kohli replaced him out in the middle and played second fiddle to Mayank who got his second century of the series. Unlike the first innings of the first Test, he could not convert this into a double ton and fell prey to Rabada. Rahane and Kohli then took their time. The captain and vice-captain of the side then added unbeaten 75-runs before bad lights ended play.

Live Score Ind vs SA

It was a gruesome and tiring day for the South African bowlers. They started off were not consistent with them. They were on and off throughout the day. Kagiso Rabada did not start the day well but at the end of the day was the only bowler to get all 3 wickets. Nortje was impressive with his pace on debut but struggled for consistency. Philander bowled well but had nothing to show for it. Faf du Plessis would be looking for a better showing on Day 2 from his bowlers.

LIVE Cricket Score

So the day belonged to India but there were some positives for the South Africans as well. Will South Africa find a way to restrict India under 400 or will India continue to pile on the South African misery?