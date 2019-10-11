Live Updates

  • 4:13 PM IST

    WICKET! Umesh Yadav strikes in successive overs to get rid of South Africa openers cheaply. Dean Elgar ends up getting an inside edge and the ball is deflected onto the stumps. He scored 6. SA 13/2, trail by 588 runs

  • 3:58 PM IST

    Over 1.2: WICKET! Umesh Yadav with his second delivery of the match, pins Aiden Markram in front for a two-ball duck. SA 2/1, trail by 599

  • 3:51 PM IST

    Right. We’re back after the changeover. Ishant Sharma has the new ball, On-strike is Dean Elgar and with him is Aiden Markram.

  • 3:42 PM IST

    OUT: Jadeja holes out and with that India have decided to declare! And guess what? Mutusamy has not overstepped this time. Tossed up on middle, Jadeja looks to whack it over long on. He gets the height but not the distance. It goes to the right of long on, Theunis de Bruyn runs to his right and takes a very good catch. Jadeja misses out on a well-deserved ton but this shows the heart of this man. He could have taken his time to achieve the milestone but he decides to go for the big one and falls. Nonetheless, the man has played an innings worth being called as ‘Sir’. India declare their innings at 601/5.

  • 3:34 PM IST

    Virat Kohli has moved past 250 now as India have reached 600-run mark. This is a huge total. Jadeja, meanwhile, is into the 90s.

  • 3:19 PM IST

    66 Runs: India have scored 66 runs in the last five overs as Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli have pushed India past 570. Jadeja, batting on 81, Kohli unbeaten on 235.

  • 3:09 PM IST

    21 runs in Maharaj’s over as India move past 550-run mark in the 150th over. Kohli and Jadeja are upping the ante and the declaration seems around the corner.

  • 2:57 PM IST

    Fifty no. 12 for Ravindra Jadeja un Test cricket.

  • 2:50 PM IST

    NO-BALL! Virat Kohli, who was walking towards the dressing room after being out caught-behind 208, gets a life with Serun Muthusamy over-stepping.

  • 2:47 PM IST

    Most Test double-centuries: Don Bradman (12), Brian Lara (9), Virat Kohli/Mahela Jayawardene/Wally Hammond (7)

A day that clearly belonged to India. After winning the toss and opting to bat, the hosts did not get off to a good start. Losing the Man of the Match from the previous game early on. It looked like on a green looking wicket South Africa would make the hosts pay but Pujara and Mayank Agarwal had other ideas. The duo added 138-run stand for the second wicket and solidified the innings with both the batters getting to their respective fifties.Pujara though fell against the run of play. Kohli replaced him out in the middle and played second fiddle to Mayank who got his second century of the series. Unlike the first innings of the first Test, he could not convert this into a double ton and fell prey to Rabada. Rahane and Kohli then took their time. The captain and vice-captain of the side then added unbeaten 75-runs before bad lights ended play.

It was a gruesome and tiring day for the South African bowlers. They started off were not consistent with them. They were on and off throughout the day. Kagiso Rabada did not start the day well but at the end of the day was the only bowler to get all 3 wickets. Nortje was impressive with his pace on debut but struggled for consistency. Philander bowled well but had nothing to show for it. Faf du Plessis would be looking for a better showing on Day 2 from his bowlers.

So the day belonged to India but there were some positives for the South Africans as well. Will South Africa find a way to restrict India under 400 or will India continue to pile on the South African misery?