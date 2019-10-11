Live Updates

  • 2:43 PM IST

    Kohli now has the most double-hundreds in Test cricket by any Indian overtaking Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag

  • 2:43 PM IST

    7th double-century in Test cricket for Virat Kohli!

  • 2:36 PM IST

    With a single, Virat Kohli overtakes Sir Don Bradman’s tally of 6997 Test runs.

  • 2:30 PM IST

    Third and final session gets underway in Pune

  • 2:11 PM IST

    And that’s tea on Day 2: Virat Kohli just six runs away from another double-century in Test cricket. India 473/4 in 141 overs

  • 1:51 PM IST

    Over 136.3: 450-up for India. Virat Kohli (6,979*) is now batting on 179 and has just overtaken Len Hutton (6971) Sanath Jayasuriya and Steve Smith (6973 each) for most Test runs.

  • 1:33 PM IST

    Over 131.4: With a single, Virat Kohli brings up his fifty-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja. India 426/4

  • 1:05 PM IST

    150 up for Virat Kohli, reaches there with a four. A double-century now?

  • 12:32 PM IST

    Over 116.6: WICKET! South Africa have finally taken a wicket this morning. Keshav Maharaj has struck to remove Ajinkya Rahane, stumped on 59 off 168. India 375/4

  • 12:17 PM IST

    Second session gets underway. Senuran Muthusamy and Kagiso Rabada start the proceedings for South Africa.

India vs South Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day two of the 2nd test between India and South Africa in Pune on Friday. A day that clearly belonged to India. After winning the toss and opting to bat, the hosts did not get off to a good start. Live Cricket Score India vs South Africa. Losing the Man of the Match from the previous game early on. India vs South Africa Live Score. It looked like on a green looking wicket South Africa would make the hosts pay but Pujara and Mayank Agarwal had other ideas. Live Score Ind vs SA. The duo added 138-run stand for the second wicket and solidified the innings with both the batters getting to their respective fifties.Pujara though fell against the run of play. Kohli replaced him out in the middle and played second fiddle to Mayank who got his second century of the series. Unlike the first innings of the first Test, he could not convert this into a double ton and fell prey to Rabada. Rahane and Kohli then took their time. The captain and vice-captain of the side then added unbeaten 75-runs before bad lights ended play.

It was a gruesome and tiring day for the South African bowlers. They started off were not consistent with them. They were on and off throughout the day. Kagiso Rabada did not start the day well but at the end of the day was the only bowler to get all 3 wickets. Nortje was impressive with his pace on debut but struggled for consistency. Philander bowled well but had nothing to show for it. Faf du Plessis would be looking for a better showing on Day 2 from his bowlers.

So the day belonged to India but there were some positives for the South Africans as well. Will South Africa find a way to restrict India under 400 or will India continue to pile on the South African misery?