Live Updates

  • 11:35 AM IST

    LUNCH! South Africa have been reduced to 136/6 in the first session of the third day. Umesh and Shami have shared five wickets with the other scalp going to Ashwin. SA skipper Faf du Plessis is waging a lone battle with an unbeaten half-century.

  • 11:20 AM IST

    Over 37.6: WICKET! Quinton de Kock cannot believe it. He has been cleaned up by Ravichandran Ashwin. The ball removes the bail to break the 75-run partnership. He scored 31 off 48 with seven fours. Score 128/6, trail by 473 runs

  • 11:19 AM IST

    FIFTY for Faf du Plessis – With a four, the South African skipper brings up his 21st Test half-century.

  • 10:32 AM IST

    The players take a breather. Time for Drinks-break. The first hour of play has gone India’s way with Umesh and Shami getting a wicket each to send back half of SA batsmen back in the dressing room. Captain Faf du Plessis (15*) and Quinton de Kock (9*) are the two unbeaten batsmen. Score 71/5, trail by 530 runs

  • 10:03 AM IST

    Over 20.6: WICKET! Brilliantly caught by Wriddhiman Saha as Umesh Yadav Removes Theunis de Bruyn to Leave South Africa Struggling. He scored 30 off 58. The tourists have lost half their side now. Score 53/5, trail by 548 runs

  • 9:43 AM IST

    Over 17,2: WICKET! Mohammed Shami has struck early as he sends back nightwatchman Anrich Nortje on 3. Edge and caught at slip. Score 41/4, trail by 560 runs

  • 9:37 AM IST

    Play on Day 3 is underway in Pune. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav start the proceedings for the hosts. A boundary to Theunis de Bruyn of Shami. Score 40/3

India vs South Africa Live Score

India vs South Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day three of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa in Pune. Another day went India’s way. Virat Kohli broke numerous records before Indian pacer rattled South Africa top order to put the hosts on top on the second day of the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. India, after declared their innings at 601/5, reduced South Africa to 36/3, with Theunis de Bruyn and Anrich Nortje batting on 20* and 2* respectively.

Live Score Ind vs SA

India resumed play at 273/3, with skipper Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the middle. The two denied South Africa any early success on the second day and put up a 178-run partnership before Keshav Maharaj dismissed Rahane for 59.

LIVE Cricket Score

Ravindra Jadeja, who got a promotion as he batted ahead of Wriddhiman Saha, joined Kohli in the middle following Rahane’s fall. The Indian skipper, meanwhile, completed his 26th Test ton, equalling Sir Garfield Sobers and Steve Smith, as the home team continued to dominate the proceedings.