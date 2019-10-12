Live Updates

  • 5:09 PM IST

    End of the innings and day’s play in Pune.

  • 5:01 PM IST

    But just like every underdog story, there was a fight. There was determination. The inspiration came from an unlikely source. Keshav Maharaj who was battling a shoulder injury joined hands with Vernon Philander who grabbed a pair in the first Test. The duo showed how to play in these testing conditions. They fought hard, battled the spinner and added 109. In a game where South Africa were trailing by 439 with just 2 wickets in hand. Their 109-run stand might not seem too much of a difference-maker but the duo spent more than 3 hours out in the middle. In the process, Maharaj got to his maiden Test fifty. The time spent by the duo made sure that even though India could enforce the follow-on they will have to wait till Day 4.

  • 4:38 PM IST

    Take a bow Maharaj and Philander! When many expected and thought South Africa would not just bat twice but lose some wickets as well in their second innings. Philander and Maharaj had other ideas. The day began as many people predicted it to begin. South Africa lost night watchman Anrich Nortje early in the day. Theunis de Bruyn got a start but could not make the most of it. Then started visitors’ fight. First skipper Faf du Plessis and de Kock added a 75-run stand with the skipper getting to his fifty in the process.

  • 4:36 PM IST

    Interesting fightback from the ‘visitors’!

  • 4:32 PM IST

    Live Updates IND vs SA 2nd Test: OUT! R Ashwin removes Kagiso Rabada for 2. Rabada is the last wicket to fall and finally, after some stubborn resistance, South Africa have been dismissed for 275. Ashwin gets his 4th wicket of the innings and India will be mightily pleased to know that this innings has ended today itself. Ashwin floats this one on the middle pole line, it pitches and straightens but not enough to meet Rabada’s blade as he plays outside the line. The ball hits him on the pad, India appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Rabada straightaway goes for the review knowing he is the last man at the crease. Replays roll in, Ultra Edge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracker comes into play and play and shows to be hitting the leg pole. South Africa 275-all out, trail India (601/5) by 326 runs on day 3. Maharaj 72, du Plessis 64, Ashwin 4/69, Umesh 3/37

  • 4:28 PM IST

    Review time! Virat Kohli has signalled the ‘T’ in a cheeky manner. Looks like there is nothing there but on the advice of Saha his skipper does take the review. SAFE! Nothing on the Ultra Edge and India lose one of their 2 reviews. Flighted outside off, Rabada looks to drive but the ball spins in and goes to the keeper. Saha fumbles but then takes the catch. Jadeja and Saha put in an appeal. The convince Kohli to take it upstairs. The Indian skipper obliges. Replay roll in and it shows nothing on the Ultra Edge. SA 274/9 in 103 overs vs IND

  • 4:24 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs SA 2nd Test: OUT! R Ashwin removes Keshav Maharaj for 72. Finally, the resistance of South Africa is broken and Ashwin is the man to provide the breakthrough! Ashwin bowls a floated one on the pads, Maharaj looks to flick it down the leg side. He connects but does so uppishly. The leg slip fielder is perfectly positioned and takes the catch there. Rohit Sharma takes a dolly and he is getting hugs from all his teammates. A brilliant, gritty and fighting knock from Keshav Maharaj comes to an end. SA 271/9 in 101.5 overs vs IND (601/5)

  • 4:08 PM IST

    Close one! Good awareness by Maharaj! He goes back in his crease, defends it off the back foot. The ball bounces inside the crease and is going onto the stumps. Maharaj knows exactly where the ball is and just pushes it away with his bat behind the keeper. South Africa 266/8 in 98.3 overs vs India (601/5)

  • 4:00 PM IST

    Live Updates IND vs SA 2nd Test: FOUR! 100-run stand up between Maharaj and Philander, the second boundary of the over. Two warriors from South Africa have stood up and frustrated India. Another short ball outside off, this time Maharaj connects well and the ball races to the point boundary. 8 runs from it. South Africa 262/8 in 97 overs vs India (601/5)

  • 3:32 PM IST

    Maiden Test fifty for Keshav Maharaj. An excellent knock considering he’s battling a shoulder injury picked on Friday. Score 244/8, SA trail by 357 runs

India vs South Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day three of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa in Pune. Another day went India’s way. Virat Kohli broke numerous records before Indian pacer rattled South Africa top order to put the hosts on top on the second day of the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. India, after declared their innings at 601/5, reduced South Africa to 36/3, with Theunis de Bruyn and Anrich Nortje batting on 20* and 2* respectively. (SCORECARD)

India resumed play at 273/3, with skipper Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the middle. The two denied South Africa any early success on the second day and put up a 178-run partnership before Keshav Maharaj dismissed Rahane for 59.

Ravindra Jadeja, who got a promotion as he batted ahead of Wriddhiman Saha, joined Kohli in the middle following Rahane’s fall. The Indian skipper, meanwhile, completed his 26th Test ton, equalling Sir Garfield Sobers and Steve Smith, as the home team continued to dominate the proceedings.