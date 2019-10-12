Live Updates

  • 10:03 AM IST

    Over 20.6: WICKET! Brilliantly caught by Wriddhiman Saha as Umesh Yadav Removes Theunis de Bruyn to Leave South Africa Struggling. He scored 30 off 58. The tourists have lost half their side now. Score 53/5, trail by 548 runs

  • 9:43 AM IST

    Over 17,2: WICKET! Mohammed Shami has struck early as he sends back nightwatchman Anrich Nortje on 3. Edge and caught at slip. Score 41/4, trail by 560 runs

  • 9:37 AM IST

    Play on Day 3 is underway in Pune. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav start the proceedings for the hosts. A boundary to Theunis de Bruyn of Shami. Score 40/3

India vs South Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day three of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa in Pune. Another day went India’s way. Virat Kohli broke numerous records before Indian pacer rattled South Africa top order to put the hosts on top on the second day of the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. India, after declared their innings at 601/5, reduced South Africa to 36/3, with Theunis de Bruyn and Anrich Nortje batting on 20* and 2* respectively.

India resumed play at 273/3, with skipper Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the middle. The two denied South Africa any early success on the second day and put up a 178-run partnership before Keshav Maharaj dismissed Rahane for 59.

Ravindra Jadeja, who got a promotion as he batted ahead of Wriddhiman Saha, joined Kohli in the middle following Rahane’s fall. The Indian skipper, meanwhile, completed his 26th Test ton, equalling Sir Garfield Sobers and Steve Smith, as the home team continued to dominate the proceedings.