Live Updates

  • 12:22 PM IST

    WICKET! Direct hit from Umesh Yadav after he fumbles in his first attempt and that catches Kagiso Rabada short. He has been run out at the non-striker’s end for a six-ball duck. India all over South Africa. Score 130/8 in 37.5 overs

  • 12:16 PM IST

    WICKET! Not long after lunch that India strike. Mohammed Shami pins Dane Piedt in front to get his second wicket of the Test. South Africa are now seven wickets down. Score 129/7, trail, by 368 runs

  • 12:08 PM IST

    So second session is about to get underway. India, as has been the case throughout this series, are in control. South Africa have lost six wickets and still trail by 368 runs. How far can they stretch this? Will the tail wag as it has on previous occasions? However, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada, the lower-order pair that has been at the centre of their late fightbacks, aren’t playing this Test.

  • 11:34 AM IST

    LUNCH BREAK: So India continue to tighten their grip over this third and final Test in Ranchi. Indian spinners have left South Africa struggling despite Zubayr Hamza hitting a maiden Test fifty in a fluent knock. Score 129/6 in 36 overs, trail by 368 runs on Day 3.

  • 11:22 AM IST

    IND vs SA Live: WICKET! Brilliant from Ravindra Jadeja. Heinrich Klaasen gets a ripper that he couldn’t do anything about, unplayable and he’s bowled on 6 off 10. Pitched on off and it turns enough to bamboozle the South African. Score 119/6 in 31.4 overs

  • 11:07 AM IST

    WICKET! Shahbaz Nadeem has his maiden Test wicket in Temba Bavuma as South Africa lose their fifth wicket! Bavuma skips forward and is outfoxed by the debutante. Wriddhiman Saha does the rest as Bavuma loses his balance and wicket. Score 107/5 in 28.2 overs, trail by 390 runs

  • 11:03 AM IST

    India vs South Africa Live: Typical Jadeja dismissal – Right after India lose a referral, Jadeja slips in a straighter one that skips past Zubayr Hamza’s defenses to crash on the stumps. A big breakthrough for India this as Hamza had settled in, scoring 62 with 10 fours and a six before being cleaned up. Score 107/4, trail by 390 runs

  • 10:33 AM IST

    FIFTY for Zubayr Hamza – a well compiled maiden Test half-century from the South African as he reaches the milestone with a six off Ravichandran Ashwin.

    Trivia: Hamza is the 100th Test player for South Africa since their return to international cricket from apartheid ban.

    Score 81/3

  • 10:26 AM IST

    The partnership between Zubayr Hamza and Temba Bavuma has crossed the 50-run mark. A good stand between these two after South Africa were given an early jolt in skipper Faf du Plessis who managed just one. Score 74/3

  • 10:17 AM IST

    India vs South Africa 3rd Test: So first over of spin today. Ravichandran Ashwin replaces Umesh Yadav. Six runs off him including four byes. Meanwhile, SA have crossed 50 runs. Still a lot of work to be done for the tourists. They are still in a spot of bother.

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score

Now, on both the days, rain arrived in the final session. That can happen on Day 3 too. With rain around the corner on all three days, the Indians would look to bundle the visitors quickly and think of forcing a follow-on. The way the Indian bowlers are bowling, that is possible too. What about the remaining South African batters. Faf du Plessis will have to lead from the front if he wants his side to give any fight to the Indians. He will hope to get help from others around him too.

Ajinkya Rahane joins Kartik for an interview. He starts by saying that he is happy with his performance. States that him and Rohit wanted to see off the first half hour of the first session. Talking about his ton, Rahane says that he was feeling well and wanted to counter-attack post Lunch. Adds that the partnership between the two was very important. On beind asked about his cover drives, Rahane points out that his flick between mid-wicket and mid on is his favuirte shot. On the pitch, Rahane says that the ball kept low early on. Points that if the bowlers can bowl wicket-to-wicket, things won’t be easy for the batters. Talking about the two wickets the Indians got, Rahane says that it was amazing to see the pacers get wickets on bouncers.

The South African bowlers looked helpless against Rohit and Rahane. None of them trouble the duo. Once Rohit was dismissed, their bowlers managed to stem the run flow. George Linde got four on debut but not before getting stick from Umesh Yadav.

What happened before that? Ajinkya Rahane raked up a Test ton at home. Rohit Sharma brought up his maiden double ton. Runs kept coming as Jadeja got to his half ton before getting out. Umesh Yadav came, he hammered Linde for 5 sixes in 8 balls before perishing. Kohli eventually declared the Indian innings for 497 runs.

But not before the Indian bowlers, Shami and Yadav have managed to send the two Saffa openers packing. There could’ve been more casualties but due to bad light, Kohli had to take the pacers off. And then, after just three more overs, the light deteriorated further and the umpires decided to stop play.

 